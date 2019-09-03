Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was special guest of Rep. Bruce Bearinger, D-Oelwein, Saturday morning at Mona’s Firepit Pub & Grill, downtown Oelwein. Bullock is among the field of candidates running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.
In introducing Bullock, Bearinger said the governor, now in his second term, fills a challenge of the Democratic Party when it comes to representing the Midwest. Bullock is a Democratic governor in a state that has a Republican-controlled House and Senate.
“He works across the aisles and gets things done. He will truly support the Midwest, small towns, agriculture and small businesses,” Bearinger said.
Bullock told the audience of about 25 his history from becoming an attorney, to Montana Attorney General and then to governor. He said part of his success in a red state has been due to being able to address issues by finding common ground and looking at other ways to approach the same issue.
Following his presentation, Bullock opened his visit up to questions from the audience.
One man said he is worried about the future as far as taxes go for his kids and grandkids.
“Everybody wants everything for free. We have to be a careful steward of finances in government and go in the right direction. Right now, we’re giving cuts to the wrong ones,” Bullock said.
A man from Waverly commented that the government doesn’t even legislate anymore.
“The House passes bills and they just pile up. People have to realize we have to suck it up and get things running. We can’t go on like this. We’ve got to revitalize government. If we don’t, we’re done,” he said.
Bullock said he would love to get rid of the filibuster rules, a tactic that is used in the Senate to prevent a measure from being brought to a vote by extending debate. He made mention of climate change as an example, saying Republicans are not addressing climate change because of outside money.
Bullock touched on his position on healthcare.
“Everybody should have access to affordable, reliable healthcare. We’re the only country that doesn’t have that,” he said. He added that a change is necessary, but he is not in favor of completely getting rid of the existing system.
Oelwein Mayor Peggy Sherrets said she would like to see Medicare be expanded to cover hearing, teeth and eye care. On another note, Sherrets told Bullock that small town infrastructures are crumbling while money goes to big cities.
“We need to designate more specifically on allocating funds, especially for small rural areas. We can’t lose our rural areas,” he said. “It can be a better system than it is today.”
Bullock said he didn’t get into the presidential race until May because there was important legislation to take care of in Montana first and he had to see that through first. Even though he is somewhat of a late bloomer and won’t be participating in the next debate in September, he is not letting that stop him from gaining momentum.
Bullock said he feels the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is getting the cart ahead of the horse in cutting out candidate debate participation five-and-a-half months before the first caucuses are even held in Iowa.
“I believe I’m not only somebody that can beat Donald Trump, but I can get government working again,” he said.