CLERMONT — Celebrate the season at the annual Holiday Open House next month at Gov. William Larrabee’s 1874 Montauk mansion.
The historic mansion will be adorned with Victorian Era decorations and guests can learn about Victorian Christmas traditions while perusing photographs from the Larrabee collection that show how the family enjoyed holiday and winter activities.
Guests can also enjoy music, punch, holiday goodies, some cookies made from historic cookbooks, Christmas stories and tour the home noon to 4 p.m. There will be a kids craft of making Victorian Christmas cones to fill with goodies to take home.
Local pianist David Beck will perform Christmas songs on Saturday, Dec. 7, while local groups of piano students will perform recitals on Sunday, Dec. 8.
The Montauk Historic Site is at 26223 Harding Road near Clermont. Admission is free.
Montauk Historic Site is one of eight historic sites overseen by the State Historical Society of Iowa.