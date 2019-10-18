Nearly everything that could go right did for the Huskies in the first half of Friday’s home football game against Monticello.
The second half was much different.
Monticello improved its overall record to 6-2 with a 34-20 comeback win over the Huskies, who are now 2-6.
On the opening kick-off, Oelwein pinned the Panthers down at their 9 yard line. Defense forced a punt into the stiff wind blowing through Husky Stadium. It only went 7 yards.
Seven rushes and 23 yards later from junior Gage Voshell and Oelwein had the first touchdown. The PAT kick was good.
Senior Cameren Palmer put an end to the Panthers next offensive drive with an interception, giving the Huskies offense a 20-yard field. Palmer scored on a sweep to the left side from 16 yards out. The kick was good, extending the lead to 14.
The Huskies scored the third time in the second quarter when senior quarterback Andrew Roete found senior Nick Dittmer in the left corner of the endzone for a 3-yard over-the-shoulder touchdown catch.
Then, the game started to turn. A short boot by Oelwein on the ensuing kickoff put Monticello on the Huskies 43. Monticello’s senior quarterback Jeff Carlson completed two passes for 35 yards. After a couple of failed runs, Carlson kept the ball and plunged in for a 1-yard touchdown. The kick was good and the halftime score was 20-7.
Little good happened for the Huskies in the second half as the Panthers scored 27 unanswered points.
Monticello’s defense figured out and shut down the Huskies run game. Unofficially, Voshell had 94 yards rushing on 17 carries in the first half. He had breakout runs of 22, 11 and 13 yards. In the second half, his longest run was 5 yards, on the way to 26 total yards on 12 carries.
According to unofficial game statistics, Voshell led Oelwein in rushing with 120 yards. Senior Ethan Thomas had 36 yards on 11 carries. Palmer had 23 yards on 7 carries.
Senior Andrew Roete led Oelwein on defense with 8 solo tackles and one assist.
Junior Johnny Buehler had 5 solo tackles and four assists.
Palmer also had 5 solo tackles. Voshell has four tackles and four assists. Thomas had 3 tackles and 3 assists. Junior Ethan Studebaker had 3 tackles and 1 assist.
Senior Adam Deaner had two tackles, including a sack, and 2 assists. Dittmer had 2 tackles and 2 assists.
Riley McKeenan (1 tackle), Spencer Logan (1 tackle, 1 assist) and Isaac Opperman (1 assist) also contributed to the defense.
For the Panthers, Carlson passed for more than 170 yards and two touchdowns. One of those was caught by junior Justin Recker who scored from 68 yards out in the fourth quarter to give Monticello a 28-20 lead.
Friday was also Senior Night at Husky Stadium. Seniors in fall sports, cheerleading and band were recognized before the game.
SCORING BY QUARTER
Monticello 0 7 14 13 — 34
Oelwein 14 6 0 0 — 20
Up next
The Huskies travel to Anamosa next Friday to close out the regular season. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.