More area businesses are collecting supplies through the end of Wednesday for derecho-impacted Linn County for delivery on Thursday.

Requested supplies include bottled water, battery operatue room lights, flashlights, batteries AAA-D, small portable grills, charcoal, cleaning supplies, coolers, and ready-to-eat nonperishable foods such as peanut butter, crackers, trail mix, jerky, tuna and fruit cups.

Drop-off points include Delish at Decades, 25 S Frederick Ave., Oelwein, Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Scott Pharmacy, 238 S Main St., Fayette, Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Previously announced local drop off spots to take donations for the Red Cross and others, as of last Saturday’s issue, are O-Town Hobbies, 1600 S. Frederick Ave. (north of City Laundering) and Fareway, where two large boxes are set up.

 
 

