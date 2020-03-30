Stories are embedded in the bricks.
PFC Frank R. Gates, of Oelwein, was assigned to a tractor bringing ammunition to the front lines during the February 1945 assault on Japanese forces at Iwo Jima. Bomb craters blocked their path about 150 yards from the infantry troops.
This kind of tractor is a large metal box with tank treads. His daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Rockie Williams brought along a picture of the tractors on Monday at Oelwein’s Veterans Memorial Park. They were there to help put a brick for Gates in the Marines section. The park’s monument has separate sections for the Army, National Guard, Navy, Coast Guard and Marines.
Jim Tafolla, a Marine, was there to help put his brick in next to the one for his brother, Nabor Tafolla. Nabor was one of three Oelwein residents killed in the Vietnam War.
Members of the Oelwein High School Class of 1984 were also on hand. The class had passed the hat at their 35-year reunion to have a brick placed in the donor ring of the monument.
Jake Blitsch, of the Oelwein American Legion Post and chairman for the memorial said he was just waiting for good weather to install engraved bricks purchased over the winter. He was assisted by Al Baldwin, Mary Frisch and Tafolla on Monday afternoon.
Rockie Williams knelt down with Blitsch to install the gray concrete square as Jennifer looked on. The engraving included the words “Bronze Star.” The Williamses brought with them a copy of the citation that tells the story behind the medal.
When Gates and his crew’s tractor was blocked by the bomb craters, they hauled three loads of ammunition by hand to the infantry troops despite heavy hostile fire. They also removed an estimated 50 casualties from the lines to the beach, the citation says.
The Williamses also brought with them photos of Gates from his World War II service. Jennifer said she was surprised that her mother had been able to recover as many of the photos as she did, because Jennifer’s childhood home was destroyed in the 1968 tornado.
Coincidentally, the Williamses live on the west side of Oelwein, south of where Saturday’s tornado tore through.
Jennifer said her dad worked for years as a parts guy for local auto dealerships, and he was known well for his athleticism. Rockie remembers how his hand stung once from tossing a ball with Gates.
Polly Langel Barreto and DeAnne Hansen Michels were on hand to place the brick for the class of 1984.
“A vast majority of our class went into a service after graduation and we just thought this would be a great way to honor them,” Langel Barreto said.
Class member Dan Stasi posted on Facebook that memorial bricks also will be placed at veterans monuments in Hazleton and Aurora.