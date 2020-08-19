Across Iowa, 1,005 people have died of COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
That number is consistent with projections by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. Depending on whether Iowa imposes additional mitigation measures, between 1,170 and 1,521 Iowans are projected to die from COVID-19 by Nov. 1, according to the institute.
The first COVID-19 death in Iowa was reported nearly five months ago on March 24. As of Wednesday morning, there had been 53,537 COVID-19 cases in Iowa, and 1,005 deaths.
On Tuesday, 372 Iowans were reported to have contracted the virus, according to the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker. The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the number of new infections for that day as 358.
The Times also reported 15 COVID-19 deaths in Iowa on Tuesday, while IDPH reported one death for the day.
Based on infection projections and the timing of Iowa’s earlier mandates, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predicts the state will need to re-impose additional restrictions in November. Because infections are expected to rise nationally in the winter, if restrictions aren’t reintroduced, the number of infections and deaths “can be much higher,” according to IHME.
Currently, there are 33 COVID-19 outbreaks in Iowa nursing homes, with 972 infections reported in those 33 homes. There have been 533 Iowa nursing home deaths tied to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased from 287 on Tuesday to 299 on Wednesday. The number of infected Iowans admitted to a hospital during the previous 24 hours increased stood at 46 on Wednesday, up from 31 the previous day.
According to state figures, Fayette County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since March now stands at 113 with 68 recoveries and no deaths. Ten new cases were confirmed Saturday through Monday.
Buchanan County has accumulated 152 cases since March with 83 recoveries and one death.
Clayton County has had 132 positive cases with 96 recoveries and three deaths.