DECORAH — Local Oelwein VFW Post 1725 member, Jeffrey Hughes, participated in the District 9 level ‘Voice of Democracy’ and ‘Patriots Pen’ essay judging event held at the Decorah VFW Post 1977 Saturday. Hughes volunteered at the September district meeting to serve as the district level coordinator for the contest.
District 9 of the Iowa Department of the VFW includes posts throughout northeast Iowa. This year’s contest saw over 150 high school and middle school students participate. Seven judges from local communities volunteered to review and choose one winner in each of the essay contests.
“I love seeing what the kids write,” said Roxanne Lueschow, member of Decorah’s VFW auxiliary. Lueschow assisted with checking in and screening the entry packets at the contest.
The ‘Voice of Democracy’ theme for this year was, “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?” High school students in the District 9 region were eligible to participate. At the local post level, 98 essays were received. Each post selected one winner for submission to the district judging.
Ceila J. Neuzil, from Calmar, was chosen as the District 9 ‘Voice of Democracy’ winner. The winning essay will proceed to the Department of Iowa VFW office in Des Moines. A statewide judging contest in January will determine the winner for Iowa. The national competition will take place sometime next spring in Washington, D.C. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the exact time and place are yet to be determined.
The "Patriots Pen" theme for this year’s essay contest was, “What is Patriotism to Me?” Middle school students were eligible for this contest. Local posts received a total of 54 Patriots Pen entries. The essays were in a written format.
Saanvi Sri Ram, the winner, submitted her essay through VFW Post 9663 in Dubuque. Ram’s essay will go to the Iowa Department headquarters next. The remaining judging sequence is the same as that for the ‘Voice of Democracy’ contest.
The following persons volunteered as judges at the event: Les Askelson, Glenn Larson, Ray Seiler, Ray Koshutka, Elaine Ward, Nancy Dehning, and Janann Zapf-Seiler.
This year’s judging contest provided Hughes, the incoming coordinator, with the opportunity to be instructed by the District Commander, Virgil Thorstenson, in how the entire process works.