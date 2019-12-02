Northeast Iowa and South Central Iowa are neck and neck when it comes to the latest corn harvest this year.
As of the end of last week, 83% of the Northeast’s corn harvested for grain was out of the fields. South Central stood at 84 percent.
The rest of the districts were at 90% or better, according to the weekly Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Statewide, rain and snow suspended harvest activity and limited other fieldwork across much of Iowa as farmers were held to an average 3.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Wet conditions have producers inching toward the finish line as the 2019 harvest nears completion.
Ninety-two percent of the state’s corn for grain crop has been harvested, 11 days behind last year and two weeks behind the five-year average. Producers in the Northeast and South Central Districts had greater than 15 percent of their crop left to be harvested while all others had 10 percent or less remaining.
Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was at 19 percent.
Livestock producers have been feeding hay and grazing cattle on corn stalks, the report adds. Muddy conditions and snow covered fields have been unsuitable for making bedding for overwintering livestock.
“All forms of precipitation – from rain and snow to freezing rain and hail – were reported across Iowa,” State Climatologist Justin Glisan said in the report. “Much of the state experienced unseasonable wetness with up to an inch above average across northern Iowa. Only southwestern Iowa reported slight deficits.
“Above average snowfall was also reported across northwestern Iowa with anywhere from two to six inches above normal.
“In terms of temperature, Iowa’s statewide average was 4.5 degrees warmer than normal at 34.2 degrees.”
The week’s high temperature of 61 degrees was seen Nov. 24 at Knoxville in Marion County and Oskaloosa in Mahaska County), on average 18 degrees above normal.
The week’s low temperature of 18 degrees was reported on Nov. 28 at Mason City Municipal Airport in Cerro Gordo County, which is the climatological normal, Glisan said.
Soil temperatures as of Sunday were generally in the mid to upper 30s.