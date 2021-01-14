Fayette County Public Health intends to finish Phase 1A of COVID-19 vaccinations this week and will move to Phase 1B once more vaccine is received, it announced Wednesday.
Citing a vaccine shortage, Iowa has indicated ages 75 and up will remain a priority in the next round, rather than lowering the age to 65 as the CDC is now suggesting.
COVID-19 vaccine priority populations guidelines for Phase 1B were released by Iowa Department of Public Health Tuesday, based on recommendations from the Iowa Disease Advisory Council (IDAC).
“CDC was stating anyone over 65 is going to be in the 1B group,” Fayette County Public Health information officer Jamie Hoey acknowledged in a phone call Thursday. However, that will not immediately apply to Iowa.
“Iowa is saying ‘No, we don’t know if we can include them because we don’t know if we can meet the demand,’” Hoey said. “I got that question at least 10 times yesterday.”
A barrage of questions, she said, led her to post the information to the @FayetteCoPH Facebook page.
“Fayette County Public Health will be following Iowa recommendations. Once Iowa has reasonable confidence that supply meets the demands of CDC eligibility criteria, we will activate the broader distribution criteria from CDC, such as including 65+,” Hoey wrote.
There are several other vulnerable populations to be vaccinated in phase 1B before that point.
“Based on what we know, vaccination of the 1B populations will begin no later than Feb. 1 and will take several weeks to complete,” Hoey wrote. “This timeline is subject to change.”
Vaccination for Phase 1B groups will begin as soon as the health care workforce in Iowa has reached 60 percent to 70 percent coverage, Kelly Garcia, interim director of the Iowa Department of Public Health was quoted telling lawmakers in the Cedar Rapids Gazette on Tuesday.
Garcia told legislators it will require between 300,000 to 400,000 doses to complete the vaccinations for Phase 1A populations statewide, according to the Gazette.
“Public Health should be finalizing 1A,” Hoey said Thursday. “We are holding drive up clinic this afternoon.”
MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center was under company guidance “to not share specifically how many colleagues or residents were vaccinated to honor the privacy of receiving health services and the potential of someone’s information being identifiable.”
MercyOne was anticipating its second supply of Moderna vaccine from Public Health Thursday or Friday.
“Since we started on Dec. 23, we’ve now been vaccinating other healthcare workers in the community like those from dental and chiropractic offices,” MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center Administrator Jill Groth said on Monday.
Likewise, Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics is nearing the end of its voluntary vaccinations, according to internal data shared by Hoey, who also manages marketing for the Gundersen Palmer system foundation.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 12, 183 GPLHC employees had been vaccinated with 30 left to receive initial vaccine.
“For us that’s 213 people within our walls have received it,” she said. That yields an 85% saturation rate for the vaccine out of an estimated 250 staff in the Gundersen Palmer system including part-time as-needed workers.
“It’s a pretty good return rate for us,” she said.
Although each county’s doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered is now being published by Iowa Public Health, how that relates to total population in those groups was not part of early data published.
“Fayette County is not allowed to move on to 1B until the entire state 1A population has been vaccinated,” Hoey said, attributing this to a State Public Health decision.
Hoey responded to what it would look like if the county finished phase 1A early. They would not have to vaccinate folks from other counties.
“What state would like is if we have doses left, we would send them back to state and they would be reallocated,” she said. “They want to make sure everyone is through 1A before we move on to the next group.”
Waiting for the phase 1B allocation would apply to others who are offering vaccinations via County Public Health, too.
“The vaccine comes to Public Health and Public Health disburses it,” she said. “For example MercyOne, they got their vaccine from Public Health, they don’t get it from the state.”
“So when it comes time for 1B (distributors such as) pharmacies, clinics, will get their doses allocated by LPH. we’re working with them right now to determine the best plan of action for 1B because as you can see 1B is a much larger group, and it will take a much longer time that 1A did because 1A was much more controlled. In 1A we could send it to the hospitals, then Public Health only dealt with like pharmacists and EMS for the drive through clinics.
“When you look at schools for instance, we have four schools in the county ... then persons 75 and older, then manufacturing, ag workers, first responders.
“I keep saying every vaccine we give is one shot closer to this being over,” Hoey said, and urged citizens to monitor @FayetteCoPH on Facebook for updates.
IOWA 1B PRIORITY POPULATIONS
Due to the current and short-term projections for vaccine allocation for Iowa, IDAC recommends the following, more narrowly defined, eligible populations for Phase 1B:
Persons aged 75 years and up, or the following populations vulnerable to high risk of exposure or severity of illness:
• Individuals with disabilities living in home settings who are dependent on attendant care staff, and their attendant care staff, if not already vaccinated.
• Correctional facility staff and individuals incarcerated, including city or county operated facilities.
• Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings, not covered by the first two groups listed, including shelters, sober living homes, behavioral health treatment centers, and detention centers. Phase 1B excludes college dormitories.
• Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers who work in or live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing. For example, working in a meatpacking or manufacturing production line or migrant workers who live in bunk room style housing.
• PK-12 school staff, early childhood education, and childcare workers. Sub-prioritization should consider persons who work with younger and at-risk children in care, to better ensure child-wellbeing and mitigate impact to parent workforce.
• First responders — firefighters, police officers, and dependent adult abuse and child welfare social workers.
• Inspectors responsible for health, life and safety, including those in hospital and long-term care settings, child, and food production safety.
• Government officials, including staff, to ensure continuity of government, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.
ALLOCATION
While a vaccine shortage exists for phase 1B:
• 50% of the vaccine allocation shall be dedicated to priority age populations and individuals of all ages with co-morbidities.
• 50% of the vaccine allocation shall be dedicated to the populations vulnerable to high risk of exposure or severity of illness.
• Allocations shall be monitored and adjusted to ensure efficient and timely use of available vaccine doses.
Allocation of vaccine shall be based on available U.S. Census population data, proportionate to the county.
EVERYONE ELSE
Local public health continues to urge everyone that while the vaccine is still a scarce resource, to practice virus mitigation efforts.
• Wear a mask or face covering
• Practice social distancing with those outside your household
• Clean your hands frequently with soap and water
• Stay home if you feel sick