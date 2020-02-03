Moser School of Dance and Gymnastic area athletes recently competed and placed well in the USTA Power Tumbling meet held Jan. 26 in Boone. There were 18 teams entered with around 300 athletes competing throughout the day. Moser’s area Gymnasts who placed well were:
• 1st place — Megan Pierschbacher, Laura Pierschbacher, Ella Digmann, Jayda Evan, Madilyn Payne, Lainey Payne, Carlee Batterson, Canaan Corcoran, Kena Johnson and Bailery Magnuson.
• 2nd place — Annie Gulick, Reagan Dolan, Kennedi Bevans, Vivian Clar, Adalyn Ostrander, Griffan Ostyrander, Alyvia Snavely and Matilda Kuhlman.
• 3rd place — Georgia Werger, Destiny Barnhart, Jessica Kracke, Ruby west, Adalyn Fette and Makenna Behrends.
• 4th place — Kendall Wagner, Avery Fette and Kaja Johnson.
• 5th place — Aaliyah Corcoran and Kadee Batterson.
• 6th place — Jewell Hemry, Dagny Kuhlman, Makenna Payne and Alexa Popenhagen.
7th place — Katie Lueck.
Moser coaches are Carmen Moser Payne in Edgewood, Debbie Moser in Dyersville, and Bernita Moser, Kattie Payne Schulte and Luka Marie Schulte in Strawberry Point. For more information, contact dmoser@iowatelecom.net cpayne@iowatelecom.net