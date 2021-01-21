Mother and son rescued in Westgate house fire

A Westgate woman and her six-year-old son were rescued from their home early Thursday morning after a fire in a main floor bathroom, trapped them in an upstairs bedroom.
Westgate Fire Chief Bill Kime reported Fire and Ambulance crews responded to 105 Pearl St., at 1:18 a.m. Inside the home, Miranda Steinbronn and her son were trapped upstairs.
Firefighter Eric Wolff put together a rescue team with help from Fayette County Deputy Thyer, and they were able to take Steinbronn and her son out a second-story window to safety. Westgate Ambulance personnel treated and released the victims at the scene.
Assistant Fire Chief Tony Reinking organized attack teams that were able to knock down the fire, which started in the bathroom and spread up interior walls. The extent of the fire was kept to a minimum. Maynard Fire was called in to assist with manpower, along with the American Red Cross to assist the victims.
The cause of the fire was determined from a candle left burning in the bathroom. Smoke alarms woke the mother and son, and no injuries were reported.
“The fact that the bathroom door was closed probably saved the house,” Chief Kime said, noting that the fire could have spread much more quickly otherwise. “Anytime we save lives, all the training pays off a thousand times over. Everybody was organized and everybody did their part.”