CEDAR RAPIDS — Several area students have been named to the Mount Mercy University’s Fall Dean's List.
Students are listed alphabetically by their hometowns.
Arlington — Kristin Hamlett
Independence — Taryn Dugan
Oelwein — Wil Eick
Ossian — Samantha Bohr
Quasqueton — Candice Sweet
Rowley — Faith Janaszak, Ella Sherman
Sumner — Cassandra Forsythe
West Union — Samantha Wenthold
Winthrop — Kayla Kress, Sarah Pech
