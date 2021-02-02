Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CEDAR RAPIDS — Several area students have been named to the Mount Mercy University’s Fall Dean's List.

Students are listed alphabetically by their hometowns.

Arlington — Kristin Hamlett

Independence — Taryn Dugan

Oelwein — Wil Eick

Ossian — Samantha Bohr

Quasqueton — Candice Sweet

Rowley — Faith Janaszak, Ella Sherman

Sumner — Cassandra Forsythe

West Union — Samantha Wenthold

Winthrop — Kayla Kress, Sarah Pech

Located in Cedar Rapids, Mount Mercy's 1,800+ students come from around the globe. Popular undergraduate majors include business, nursing, criminal justice, education and social work. Master's programs are offered in criminal justice, strategic leadership, business administration (MBA), education, nursing, and marriage and family therapy. Doctoral programs offered are Doctor of Nursing Practice and Ph.D. in Marriage and Family Therapy. For more information on Mount Mercy University, visit www.mtmercy.edu.

