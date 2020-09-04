With 19 seconds left in the second quarter, Mount Vernon senior quarterback Brady Ketchum turned to his left and knocked the wind out of Huskies Stadium with a 30-yard touchdown pass.
The Oelwein football team had pounded it’s way to a 14-14 tie earlier in the quarter, with senior runningback Gage Voshell carrying Mustang tacklers for yards at a time, and more than once converting on a fourth down. By game’s end, he had rushed for 192 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns.
But the 21-14 halftime deficit turned out to be unsurmountable. The Mustangs won 41-20.
Oelwein came out aggressively in the second half by attempting a onside kick right away. The Mustangs recovered, however and went on to score the next 20 points.
Penalties and three fumbles worked against the Huskies in the second half.
The game began with promise for the Huskies, who scored on their first drive, which included the first of Oelwein’s fourth down conversions. Voshell rushed for the needed four yards and soon after was pounding his way into the endzone. The two-point conversion failed.
Mount Vernon took the lead on their first drive. Ketchum hit senior receiver Collin Swantz on a 13-yard touchdown strike. The point-after kick was good.
The Mustangs expanded their lead to 14-6 early in the second quarter. Junior Ryan Naeve scored on a 1-yard run. The kick was good.
The Huskies tied it up on a 1-yard touchdown run by Voshell, who then rushed for the two-point conversion.
The next time the Huskies would score would be on a touchdown plunge by senior fullback Isaac Opperman as the game clock expired.
Opperman rushed for 58 yards on six carries. Junior Leighton Patterson ran for 25 yards on five carries. Junior Duncan Tripp had 14 yards on eight carries.
Senior quarterback Jacob King completed four of his six passes for 51 yards. Senior Jonathan Buehler was his leading receiver with two catches for 25 yards.
In the fourth quarter, Buehler also intercepted Ketchum at the Huskies 35.
UP NEXT
Oelwein hosts the Independence Mustangs on Friday, Sept. 11. Game time is 7:30 p.m.