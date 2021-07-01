City Utility Superintendent Vic Kane and City Council mulled over the mulch situation at the yard waste site during a work session following regular Council proceedings Monday night.
“Everything we (the city) talked about earlier this year, about the trees that need to be taken down due to emerald ash borer, is being compounded. Now we also have all the trees in residents’ backyards. We’re going to overrun the site with what we have, let alone what the public will bring in,” Kane said.
He is referring to the mountains of mulch piling up all along the road into the yard waste site at the end of Seventh Avenue Southwest, south of the city street and utility shops. The site was developed a few decades ago to help local residents with their yard waste, period. The idea was to keep people from burning limbs, brush, grass clippings, etc. In the beginning, the site was only open certain hours and a monitor was at the gate to check the bags being brought in. Later, the site changed to a 24/7 free yard waste disposal area and people were on their honor as to what they brought to it. That is the way the site operates today.
Kane said the problem is the site was never designed to handle a large amount of trees, which is what the issue is now. After the 1968 tornado that took out many trees in town, people went to planting ash trees to replace those lost. An ash tree matures quite quickly into a stately presence and provides a large amount of shade. They were a beautiful addition to the urban canopy until the emerald ash borer hit the area. Now, a drive through town yields the unfortunate demise of most of those stately trees, as evident by the dying off of upper parts of the trees.
“Trees are dying and dropping at a faster rate. Once you notice them dying, you see them everywhere,” Kane said. “A dying ash tree that is infested can maybe stand seven years. They don’t need to catch much wind to go down. We took down 70-plus trees last year and that’s where all of that mulch at the yard waste site came from. We’re planning to take down at least that many this year.”
Kane said they hire the grinding done, and the cost is $200 per whole tree. He added there are plenty of logs on site and people can take away as many as they want for free to use for firewood.
This is true as long as the firewood does not travel to an area that is non-quarantined for emerald ash borer. It has to stay where the ash borer has been found, and preferably in the same county. (See end note.)
“The more we have to spend to grind, the less we have available to take trees down,” Kane explained. “Once we get through the ash tree epidemic, things will go down to normal and become more manageable. Now, it looks like a big storm hit, with the amount of trees coming in and yet to come in.”
So, how does his department take care of the site financially?
Kane explained there is a fee on everyone’s utility bill for the yard waste site ($1.95). That’s not a lot, he says. That takes care of day-to-day operations and the boulevard trees that are city responsibility. But it’s not working out to handle the extra trees coming in. It costs over $20,000 per year, just for the cost of the hired grinder, not including city staff hours that go into pushing stuff into piles and other related duties.
“If people want to get some free firewood that would be great. It’s good, conditioned burning wood. Take all you want,” he said.
So, what harm does it do to have the mulch piled up?
Kane said if the mulch is piled too high and packed too tightly, it can spontaneously combust, like a hay fire up in a barn. He said it would be very difficult to put out, and the smoke would drift into residential areas creating a health hazard as well. He estimated some of the mulch piles are 12-15 feet high. They have had to resort to grinding wood in another area near the wastewater plant.
What can be done?
Kane said the city has not been able to burn at the site for the last three or four years since the Iowa Department of Natural Resources started enforcing state regulations against it.
“We’re trying to let Council know what we are looking at and what future plans are to handle the load that will be there soon,” Kane said.
Farmers can use the mulch for compost they have set up in the hog confinements. In conservation practices, farmers could also use the mulch to help filter water runoff from fields and in areas that wash out.
The mulch is not finely ground, and it is not pure enough for the standards of mulch to use on playgrounds. However, Kane said it would work for gardens and other areas. He said there would have been more response to the free mulch and wood at the Oelwein site had it not been for the derecho last August. Everyone in the Linn County and surrounding area got all the wood and mulch they needed from the storm.
It will take approximately 10 years for the huge mulch piles to rot away and break down, depending on the amount of moisture.
Kane says it is just an overburdening issue. “We’re just trying to figure out how to work our way through this mess,” he said.
DNR note on quarantine of firewood
The spread of emerald ash borer into uninfected areas has been done primarily through the movement of firewood. According to the Iowa DNR website, Iowa is currently under federal firewood transport quarantine, which means that, although it is not illegal to transport firewood within the state or into other quarantined states, it is strongly recommended that firewood only be obtained from within the county where it will be burned. Additional states under quarantine include Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Transport of firewood from a quarantined state to a non-quarantined state is illegal per USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services (APHIS) protocol. Illegal firewood transport can be reported to the DNR, which has a form on the above page to do so.
*Edited from the print edition to include note about where firewood can and cannot be transported with the emerald ash borer infestation.