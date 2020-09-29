When Dylan Mulfinger began his tenure as Oelwein’s City Administrator in March 2016, he was met with many challenges, including streamlining the organizational structure within the city.
Literally rolling up his shirt sleeves, Mulfinger set about tackling personnel roles and assignments, while developing a formal Capital Improvement Plan and coordinating economic development efforts. Other community leaders across the state began taking notice of Mulfinger’s creative contributions in his management position and positive effects on the city.
Now, four and one-half years after making his debut as a city manager, Mulfinger is being recognized by his peers in the state. The Iowa City/County Manager Association (IaCMA) has named him the IaCMA Emerging Leader in 2020. IaCMA’s Annual Awards program honors creative contributions to professional local government management and increases public awareness of the value of professional management to the quality of life in Iowa communities.
“I was truly not expecting it,” Mulfinger said in a candid interview with the Oelwein Daily Register. “It happens that I am the chair of the IaCMA Awards Committee, so they really had to do some circumventing to avoid my detection. They were quite successful.”
Mulfinger said he has maintained good contacts with a lot of professionals since his initial position as a management analyst for the city of Oskaloosa in 2013. He said the Polk City Administrator made the nomination, which saw supporting letters from several, including Oskaloosa City Manager Michael Schrock.
In his supporting letter Schrock wrote, “Dylan maintained a positive outlook in every situation, striving to do the right thing for the community, council and fellow staff members. … Dylan’s positivity is contagious and is immediately noticed by those who interact with him. He’s friendly, jovial and a likeable person. He brings humor and positive energy to the job. He is a caring individual that likes to make personal connections with people he is working with or working for.”
Humbled by the kind words of his former boss, Mulfinger said matter-of-factly, “I’m not here to win awards, but I do want to stand out in my profession.”
Bringing in his team players, Mulfinger said, “I walked into something that was already working. We continue to have good department heads and a good council that is forward-thinking.”
Mulfinger said that while keeping a taut hold on the city’s purse strings is a large part of his job, he finds great fulfillment in getting out from behind the desk and experiencing various other working roles among the departments.
On a recent Saturday morning, he ventured down to the fire station with a box of doughnuts for firefighters as they assembled to go to a house burning/training activity on the city’s southwest side. After asking a couple of questions about what they were planning, one of the firefighters remarked they had some spare gear and could suit him up to tag along. Mulfinger willingly climbed into the gear and since he carries a CDL license, he was allowed to drive one of the trucks to the training site.
“That was the first time I ever did anything like an active fire situation. I planned to observe and see what they do, and they decided to suit me up and show me what it’s like,” Mulfinger said. “I learned how they would approach any type of mitigation like that. I got to work the fire hose and find out. I think anyone that is interested in taking an active role in the city should consider becoming a volunteer firefighter. They are always looking for more to fill their team.”
Mulfinger said it was a whole new world for him, and from the administration point, getting that experience, you know what it takes. He said it is very hard to get experience and to get funding. He hopes eventually his experience can help their cause.
When asked if, as a child, he wanted to be a fireman when he grew up. He answered he never aspired to be a fireman or be in any type of public safety. Mulfinger grew up on a farm in western Iowa, where he learned the value and satisfaction of a hard day’s work. As the youngest of four boys, he also learned negotiating and bartering skills, applications of which would carry over into his profession life.
“Once I got into college, I knew I wanted to be in some form of government. My idea is more in the management and leadership area,” he said acknowledging his area of expertise.
“However, anytime I can find a little job in a department to learn more about the workings of that department, I try to jump in and get that experience. It helps bring more awareness to the Council,” he said.
The Emerging Leader Award is a reflection and recognition of an administrator’s innovative and successful programs. Two years ago, Mulfinger took on one of the biggest challenges for the community in decades by helping the city adopt a rental housing code.
He is quick to acknowledge a forward-thinking City Council in getting behind him on this extensive project, helping to establish the code and continue working on some of the fine points.
“Some of the things we are doing in this city, other towns are looking at us saying, ‘how are they accomplishing that?’ yet we are making them happen. The best input we get is from the citizens, talking about what they want to see get done. The hardest to overcome is the perception of the town from people that don’t live here,” Mulfinger said, weighing the rewards against the difficulties of his job.
“Northeast Iowa is a beautiful part of the state and Oelwein has opportunities here that will never cease. I want Oelwein to be what its community members want it to be. We’re working together to make it a place people want to live, and I can see that’s happening,” he said.