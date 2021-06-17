A report made to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in a substantial drug arrest at Elgin.
At approximately 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, a call came into the sheriff’s office of suspicious activity near a canoe access in Elgin. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived and conducted an investigation.
After multiple interviews, a series of arrests was made, and search warrants executed on multiple vehicles.
Mikel Normann, 39, of West Union, was arrested and charged with driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor.
Ashley White, 34, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine over 5 grams with intent to deliver, a Class B felony; possession of controlled substance marijuana, third offense, a Class D felony; and possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, third offense, also a Class D felony.
Shane Allen Howard, Jr., 37, of Wadena, was arrested and charged with, possession of methamphetamine over 5 grams with intent to deliver, a Class B felony, possession of controlled substance methamphetamine first offense, a serious misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance marijuana, first offense, a serious misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
The sheriff’s office reports approximately 66 grams of methamphetamine were seized along with 17 grams of marijuana, multiple vials of THC oils and more than $2800 cash. Assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation were the Iowa State Patrol, West Union Police Department, and West Union Drug Canine.