Authorities discovered multiple guns in a Texas woman’s car during a traffic stop Saturday afternoon in downtown Oelwein, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
Ashley Simone Jennings-Wright, 28 of Denton, Texas, was incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail on a serious misdemeanor charge of first-offense possession of a marijuana.
According to the criminal complaint, a sheriff’s deputy stopped the Volkswagen she was driving at about 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of South Frederick and 1st Street Southeast in Oelwein because of an “equipment violation.” He could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the car, saw a “marijuana stem,” and she admitted her the marijuana was hers, the deputy said.
According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, it procured a search warrant for the car and “multiple firearms and more controlled substances were located and seized from vehicle.”
In her application for a court-appointed attorney, Jennings-Wright said she works full-time for a travel agency.
She was released from jail after one day on an unsecured appearance bond.
This case remains under investigation.