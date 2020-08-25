ARLINGTON — The Starmont Stars have a new varsity quarterback under center this season in junior Nick Henry. He is backed by a formidable run game led by fellow junior Bowen Munger, who ran for 680 yards. He also added 100 yards receiving. The junior tandem of Munger and Henry will lead the Stars heading into their first game at East Buchanan on Friday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m.
“Nick Henry is looking really good,” head coach Mike Augustine said. “He’s mobile and his accuracy is getting better. He likes to get outside the pocket. He’s gotten a lot quicker and has been working really hard.”
Henry was last year’s junior varsity starting QB and is looking to use that experience to succeed as the varsity starter with a friendly competition in mind.
“I just want to throw more passing yards than what Connor Boardman had last year,” Henry joked, noting that he’s good friends with Boardman.
“Varsity will be a lot more intense and a lot faster paced, but I think it will be fun.”
Boardman was the starter last season, going 30-80 for 281 yards. Munger has also set goals, including becoming a more balanced defense after being the second-leading tackler last season with 59.5 tackles (56 solo).
“I just want to rush for more yards, and defensively not necessarily getting more tackles because we need it equaled out,” Munger said. “Everyone needs to make plays and be where they need to be.”
Alongside Munger on defense is junior Garrett Waterhouse, who had 36 tackles (35 solo) last season. Waterhouse was also second in rushing with 338 yards and three touchdowns.
“They’ve both filled out — Bowen [Munger] is about 5-foot-11, 170 pounds and Garrett [Waterhouse] is about 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, so both worked really hard in the offseason,” Augustine noted. “When the gym started opening back up, even before they’ve been lifting hard and putting in work this offseason.”
The work put in the offseason will lead to the end goal that both Henry and Munger have echoed from coach Augustine.
“Obviously we want to go to the UNI-Dome, but the first goal is to host a playoff game,” Munger said.
“We want to build on what we started last year and getting that consistency,” Augustine noted. “Just keep fighting for that next play, winning the next play and that will all correlate to our end goal, which is to have a good record this year and have some fun in the playoffs.”