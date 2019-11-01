When voters go to the polls this year on Tuesday, Nov. 5, their ballots will cover not only city elections, but also local school boards for their communities.
This will mark the first year of the combined ballot, as the state legislature mandated the policy as a means to increase voter turnout for otherwise low counts on school board elections, and as a cost-saving measure. The combined election will be held in odd-numbered years.
The polls everywhere will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In the list below (I) means incumbent.
In Oelwein, incumbent Mayor Peggy Lee Sherrets will face Brett DeVore. In the City County races, First Ward incumbent Matt Weber is running unopposed, at-large incumbent Darin Christensen will face Thomas Stewart, and Third Ward has no candidates filed.
For the Oelwein Community School District, voters are to select three directors-at-large. Candidates are Erin Ryan, Candace King and Robert Bouska.
Voters in Oelwein Wards 1 and 3 will cast ballots at the Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. Voters in Wards 2 and 4 will cast ballots at Oelwein Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St.
In Stanley, the mayor’s seat and five council at-large seats are up for re-election, but no one filed nomination papers. As in some past elections, the community of 125 residents will have to turn to write-in candidates to determine its leaders. Voters who live in Fayette County will cast ballots at Oelwein Legion Hall, 108 1st. St. SW, Oelwein.
In Maynard, incumbent mayor Kelly Beacom is unopposed. Jennifer Conners and James Byerly are the incumbents for the two council at-large seats, and Gene Holtz, also an incumbent, is on the ballot for an at-large seat to fill a vacancy. Voting will be at the Maynard Library, 225 Main St.
In Randalia, no candidate filed to run for mayor, opening the door for a write-in candidate to win. Incumbents Valerie Sue Knospe, Jeff Winkie and Michael Mahoney are on the ballot for the three at-large Council seats. Voting will be at the Maynard Library in Maynard, 225 Main St.
In Westgate, Mayor Gene Rubendall is unopposed, with three candidates for the three at-large council positions, Savannah Dudley (I), Eric Wolff (I), and Randy Moore, on the ballot. Voting will be at Westgate Community Building, 184 Main St.
In the West Central Community School District, Josh VanSkyhawk running for the District 1 School Board director position, Chad Ingels for District 3 director, and Mary Ann Munger for the director at large.
In Fairbank, incumbent Mayor Mike Harter is running unopposed. In the race for the two at-large council seats, candidates are Ronald Woods (I), Ronald Miller (I), and Andrew J. Williams. Voting for residents in Buchanan County will be at the Fairbank American Legion 109 Main St E., Fairbank. Voters who live in Fayette County will cast ballots at Oran Community Hall, 5054 Main St., Oran.
In Readlyn, a total of four seats are on the ballot, with three being filled as scheduled and a vacancy needing to be filled. Joseph Jones is the sole candidate for the vacancy, while incumbent Nicole Barnes will be joined by Rocco Imbrogno and Jason Frank on the ballot. Barry Wittenburg and Barry Fortsch decided to leave the council. Meanwhile, Mayor Dan Wedemeier is running unopposed.
In the Wapsie Valley School District, School Board District 4 incumbent Jerry Van Daele facing newcomer Lavonne Teem for the seat that represents most of the city of Fairbank. Steve Aiello, the incumbent of District 1, which contains the city of Readlyn, is unopposed. Voters who live in Fayette County will cast ballots at Oran Community Hall, 5054 Main St., Oran.
In Hawkeye, incumbent Mayor Donald E. Kelly is running unopposed. Four council seats are up for re-election and two of those are to fill vacancies. The only incumbent running is Hugh Curtis. The other candidates are Sara Schnur, John Noll and Jeremy James Eickhoff. Voting will be at the Hawkeye Library, 104 S. Second St.
In Fayette, Mayor Andrew Wenthe will face Bobby Jo Larson. Nine candidates running for the five council at-large posts: Nathan Post, Nancy Wulfekuhle (I), Tim Wulfekuhle, Amy Tucker (I), James B. Lowery, Curtis Larson (I), John Garcia, Linda Tenney, and Patricia L. Potratz.
In Wadena, Mayor Jared Kent and at-large Councilmen Richard Aeschliman, Cameron McDowell and Randall Weber are all unopposed. Voting will be at the Wadena Library, 136 S. Mill St.
In West Union, Mayor Adam Keller is facing Lester Hope. Ward 2 incumbent Cam Granger is unopposed, as is Ward 3 incumbent Andrew E. Smith. The at-Large seat has three candidates, Kennon W. Gumm (I), Linda Croal and Ann Hutchens. Voting will be at the Courthouse Assembly Room, 114 N.Vine St., West Union.
In the North Fayette Valley Community School District, there is one candidate for each of the four director seats that are up this year. For Director of District 4, Emily Koch is the sole candidate, District 6, Juliann Ahrens, District 7, Stacy Cummings, and to fill a vacancy in District 1, LaCreasha McNeese.
In Sumner, four candidates will run for two at-large council seats, with the only incumbent in the race, Linda Meier, going against challengers Brian Bockhaus, Brock Rettinger and George Heying. Jeffrey Smith is the only candidate for mayor. Neither Council Member Mary Burgardt nor Mayor Dave Waskow is seeking re-election.
In the Sumner-Fredericksburg School District, the School Board will see two new members, as Roger Wedemeier and Jamie Steege are vying for the two director seats after Steve Burrows declined another term and Michael Desloover decided to go for the at-large seat. Current at-large member Candace Ackley is not running this year.
In Arlington, Mayor Donald Handel is unopposed, as are Council candidates Alan Shaffer (I), Denise Palas (I), and Diane Bond. Voting will be at the Arlington Community Center.
In the Starmont School District, four candidates running to fill three School Board director positions, Terry Seedorff, Julie Uhlemkamp, Anthony Robert Recker and Kevin Powell.
In Clermont, James Matt is running for mayor, and candidates for the two council at large positions are Troy A. Schott and Dina Taylor. Voting will be at NFV Community Coalition Building, 23689 Canoe Rd., Elgin.
In Elgin, six candidates are competing for three positions. They are Stephanie Hermen, James Lee Johnson, Sarah Rose, Bob Frieden, Ronald Hills (I) and Brian Thomas.
In St. Lucas, Mayor James Rausch is unopposed, while incumbent councilmen Dave Anderson, Susan Franzen and Kurt Huinker are seeking re-election at three at-large positions. Voting will be at the St. Lucas Community Center, 101 W. Main St.
In Waucoma, Mayor David Klimesh is running unopposed. There are five council at-large posts up for grabs with two incumbents seeking re-election, Mark Wayne Schmitt and Faye Winter. The remaining three spots will have to be filled with write-ins at the polls. Voting will be at the St. Lucas Community Center, 101 W. Main St., St. Lucas.
For Hawkeye Community College, one candidate, Barbara A. McGregor, is on the ballot for District 1 director.