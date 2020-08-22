BRANDON — A shed in the city park in Brandon now has a brand new life to it as Diana Conrad organized a face lift with lots of hands to help her.
“It’s an idea a friend in California showed me,” Conrad said. “The park needed something that kids could be proud of.”
Conrad had painted a tree on the side of the shed.
On Sunday, more than one hundred hands were splashed with paint and imprinted to adorn the branches with leaves. Kids and adults from all over Brandon were encouraged to stop by and place their mark on the shed for years to come. Over 124 prints were done by noon with more to come.
“I love seeing the reactions,” Conrad said. “It’s simple, fun and kids can come back and say they were a part of this. I want people to be proud of their community.”
The project was allowed by the Brandon City Council and delayed because of COVID-19 concerns. Members of the council furnished white paint and then additional paints for the tree and hand prints. It took three weeks to finish the mural before the hand prints — and three baby feet — were put up.