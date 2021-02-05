6th Grade flute player, Grace Lewis, is this week's 5/6th grade Musician of the Week. Grace started band as a 6th grader, and has been working hard to catch up to her peers. Grace's determination, persistence, and positive attitude are paying off in big ways! Congratulations, Grace, keep up the great work!
7th Grade alto sax player, Been Koob, is this week's 7/8th grade Musician of the Week. Ben has been making exceptional progress improving his saxophone skills. As a result of his great attitude and hard work, he's speeding through his lesson book. Congratulations Ben, keep up the great work!
9th Grade alto sax player, Izsy Fauser, is this week's High School Musician of the Week. Izsy has consistently gone above and beyond with her efforts to improve as a musician. She maintains an extremely high level of determination and positivity each day. Congratulations Izsy, keep up the great work!