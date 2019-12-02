READLYN — Iowa’s secretary of agriculture was impressed with how the city of Readlyn added to its water quality measures by installing a stormwater wetlands near its water treatment plant on the south end of town.
During a visit to the town Wednesday morning, Secretary Mike Naig said it was something that the city wasn’t required to do, but city leaders took the initiative to do so.
“This doesn’t have to happen,” Naig said following a presentation inside Readlyn Mayor Dan Wedemeier’s enclosed trailer set up near the wetlands behind an anhydrous ammonia tank storage facility. “This takes willingness on the part of locally elected leaders and the citizens and the community to decide that they want to add this component, the conservation component, to what they were already doing with their infrastructure improvement.
“We’re seeing this happen across the state, but this type of practice, this wetland, whether it’s in an urban landscape or a rural landscape, does something to help us achieve our nutrient reduction strategy goals.”
Wednesday’s wind gusts of nearly 50 mph forced the tour to be inside of the trailer that Wedemeier uses for his business, Weeds on Fire. The 15 dignitaries and city of Readlyn workers were sheltered from the chilly breezes as the mayor and ag secretary discussed the projects.
Naig told Wedemeier he remembered seeing the project as it came across his desk in Des Moines, recalling that it would handle “a significant amount” of stormwater for the city.
Wedemeier showed the secretary the before and after drawings of the water treatment plant, which was located less than a quarter-mile east of the wetland. The plant was originally built in the 1960s.
About 2½ years ago, the city added an aeromod plant to the system in the upgrade.
“We used the same footprint that (the old plant) was on,” Wedemeier said. “We didn’t buy any more farm ground.”
The mayor added that while the city was improving the plant, the state informed the city that it qualified for a State Revolving Fund project to create the wetland.
“The sponsored-project concept is fantastic,” Naig said.
Wedemeier said the city had tried three other projects for collection of stormwater, but found doing a biocell project along one of the city’s streets was infeasible.
“We decided (the wetland) was the next best thing,” he said.
The mayor explained that the wetland drains about two-thirds of the water runoff of the town, approximately 95 acres worth that goes into a 1.9-acre plat. The city bought 7.6 acres from the Westendorf family’s farm south of town, which Wedemeier said would usually flood during a heavy rain event.
Naig said how Readlyn constructed the wetland is good for any setting.
“You look at where the water wants to go and work with it,” he said. “We can then target those areas for wetlands. It’s a great idea.”
The water goes through a series of ponds that meanders through the site before being discharged into a nearby creek. The outflow is controlled by stop blocks at the south end of the wetland.
Wedemeier added that a neighboring farmer had reconstructed the waterway on his land to allow for more farmable ground.