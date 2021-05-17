DUNKERTON — Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office released the names Monday morning of four Dunkerton teens involved in a single-vehicle rollover on Sunday, May 16, north of Dunkerton. One teen died on-scene.
The driver, Rylee Boyer, 15, of Dunkerton, lost control of the vehicle on Mount Vernon Road, sending it into the ditch and rolling, according to a the sheriff’s report.
Two passengers, McKenzie Farmer, 15, of Dunkerton, and Lynzi Hoffman, 17, of Dunkerton, were ejected from the vehicle. Farmer died at the scene.
Hoffman was transported to Allen Hospital in Waterloo and then flown to Iowa City.
Another passenger, Ashlyn Latham, 15, of Dunkerton along with the driver, Boyer, were transported to Allen Hospital for injuries and released.
The accident remains under investigation.