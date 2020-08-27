NASHUA — The Nashua-Plainfield football team will be in action Friday night after district officials learned more about a positive COVID-19 case that prompted the suspension of all football activities.
Nashua-Plainfield will travel to Nora Springs on Friday to play Central Springs in both teams’ season opener.
The person infected was not a team member and after consulting with officials from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Huskies were to return to practice on Thursday.
“The individual who has tested positive was at the football scrimmage on Friday night and was not ever on school grounds any time after that,” Superintendent Keith Turner write in an update on Wednesday to students, staff and the community. “There has been no contact between this individual and any of our students since that night."
Turner on Tuesday had announced a positive case has been confirmed within the program and all football activities were suspended for safety reasons.
Chickasaw County is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases, although it still has a lower cumulative total compared to adjacent counties. As of Thursday morning, the county has had 95 cases confirmed since March with 47 new cases so far this month.
No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Chickasaw County.
Bremer County has had 277 positive cases since March, followed by Floyd County with 191, Winneshiek with 198, Butler with 173, Fayette with 131 and Howard with 115 and Mitchell with 93, as of Thursday.
Bremer County has had seven COVID-19 deaths, followed by Floyd with three, Butler with two and Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek each with one.
Nashua-Plainfield is a member of the Top of Iowa Conference and in Class A.
Nashua-Plainfield is a member of Football District 3 in Class A along with Lake Mills, Newman Catholic (Mason City), North Butler (Greene), Saint Ansgar and West Fork (Sheffield).
Area schools also in Class A for football include East Buchanan, Starmont and Wapsie Valley, none of which are scheduled to play Nashua-Plainfield.