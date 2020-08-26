NASHUA — COVID-19 has shut down the Nashua-Plainfield football program ahead of its season opener this Friday.
Nashua-Plainfield is a member of the Top of Iowa Conference and in Class A.
Nashua-Plainfield Superintendent Keith Turner on Tuesday announced a positive case has been confirmed within the program and all football activities have been suspended.
“As a result, all football activities will be stopped immediately until further public health guidance is received from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa High School Athletic Association," Turner says in the letter. "This means all high school football athletes, managers and coaches need to stay home from school until further notice,” he says in a letter to parents, staff and community members.
Turner also encourages families and students in all sports and activities to have conversations about the virus and to follow measures to reduce its spread and promote health.
"We will share more information concerning the situation, required procedures for affected individuals, and procedural safeguards for school and extracurricular activities as soon as it is received," he says.
Chickasaw County is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases, although it still has a lower cumulative total compared to adjacent counties. As of Tuesday, the county has had 88 cases confirmed since March with 39 new cases so far this month.
No COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Chickasaw County.
Bremer County has had 267 positive cases since March, followed by Floyd County with 188, Winneshiek with 187, Butler with 168, Fayette with 127 and Howard with 109 and Mitchell with 91, as of Tuesday.
Bremer County has had seven COVID-19 deaths, followed by Floyd with three, Butler with two and Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek each with one.
Nashua-Plainfield was scheduled to play Central Springs in Nora Springs on Friday in both teams’ season opener.
Nashua-Plainfield is a member of Football District 3 in Class A along with Lake Mills, Newman Catholic (Mason City), North Butler (Greene), Saint Ansgar and West Fork (Sheffield).
Area schools also in Class A for football include East Buchanan, Starmont and Wapsie Valley, none of which are scheduled to play Nashua-Plainfield.