The American Red Cross will host the 1-133 Infantry “Ironman” Battalion blood drive Friday, Aug. 7, at the Iowa National Guard Readiness Center, 200 10th St. S.E. in Oelwein.
The blood drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are preferred so appropriate preparations can be made to accommodate the donors.
Donors can make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit the website: redcrossblood.org.
This blood drive is being sponsored by the Oelwein National Guard.