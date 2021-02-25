{div id=”i4c-draggable-container” style=”position: fixed; z-index: 1499; width: 0px; height: 0px;”} {/div}A spike in natural gas prices caused by the dangerous cold snap that gripped most of the nation earlier this month has the city of Fairbank facing an unprecedented bill to pass it along to its 491 customers.
“The demand for natural gas is huge,” Dave Jergens, of Fairbank Public Works, told the Fairbank City Council on Monday. “Our guy has to buy some off the market.”
Over five days, Feb. 13-17, prices shot up to more than $200 per Mcf or Decatherm, and have exposed the city to nearly a $175,000 expense, according to a memo from consultant Bill Lindley of Clayton Energy.
Normally, the market gas price is around $5 per Mcf or Decatherm, according to Jergens.
Jergens and City Clerk Brittany Fuller informed City Council of the $175,000, five-day exposure Monday.
For comparison, Fuller said, “The bills I paid in March of last year for February’s usage was around $18,000.”
The cost to Fairbank utility customers is not yet clear, because the month is not yet complete and their bills are based on a month’s usage.
Fairbank is not alone.
“Some cities, they told me, got $3.5 million bills, so (Lindley) told me the city of Fairbank is in a very good position,” Fuller told the council.
The Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities has put out communications brainstorming about lessening the impact of the price spike, Fuller said.
“The IAMU was just throwing out examples,” she said. “They talked about maybe putting an extra fee on everybody’s bills for six months or 12 months, until we get it paid off. But it doesn’t take into account the usage that each individual used.
“I think this is going to be something that’s handled differently than anybody’s ever seen before,” Fuller said.
Fuller later told the Daily Register: “It was mentioned (Monday) that it should be billed off of everyone’s individual usage, like our ordinance reads, but if we did that we would need to take into consideration that customers might not be able to afford a $600 gas bill compared to $200 for instance on top of all their other utilities and usages.” Increases are estimated and are not fully known.
“So then we would/could maybe do something with the amount of time they will have to pay it instead of the normal 20 days to pay and take into considerations about penalties, do we waive them, et cetera,” she said.
Unseasonably cold weather across much of the nation earlier this month had created an unusually strong demand for natural gas for heating and power while at the same time causing freezing that disrupted wellheads and pipelines. That led to a price spike.
Lindley characterized the price spike as “unprecedented” in a Friday, Feb. 12 memo, which included news that Northern Natural Gas had at one point warned that its pipeline was in jeopardy.
Lindley said market prices for natural gas during the cold snap “ranged from $200 to $1,000 ... Fortunately we purchased at the low end of that range (for Fairbank).”
Clayton Energy leverages a balanced portfolio to keep prices manageable for each utility’s customers, Lindley said.
“Your local utility buys natural gas on the forward (fixed price) market, monthly market and most of you utilize underground storage purchased in the summer when prices are normally lower to manage pricing for your customers,” he wrote.
“What we cannot do is buy daily spot gas ahead of time to meet daily peaks,” Lindley noted. “The necessary spot gas is purchased to meet the daily demand above and beyond the forward, monthly and storage gas. This huge runup in spot natural gas WILL undoubtedly have an impact on your February invoice.”{div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div} {div id=”i4c-dialogs-container”} {/div}