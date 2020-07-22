HAZLETON — Nature Kids-Toads will be held 10-11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Fontana. The program geared toward kids ages 3-5, will start with a story, include an encounter with a live animal, with everything is happening outdoors. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and a Covid-19 health statement will need to be signed.
Be sure that the kids are prepared to get wet or dirty. If inclement weather the program may be cancelled. There is limited space so register early by clicking the “Find Tickets” tab at www.mycountyparks.com. Learn and experience different Iowa animals each month.