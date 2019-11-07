FAYETTE — A U.S. Navy veteran will serve as guest speaker at Upper Iowa University’s 2019 Veterans Day program on Monday, Nov. 11.
A Maquoketa native, Senior Chief Petty Officer Jason Berggren will speak at the UIU Veterans Day program will begin at 12:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the Student Center ballrooms. President William R. Duffy II will welcome those attending the public event.
Fayette American Legion Post 339 will present the colors and Brandy Branstetter, UIU Midwest region director of military affairs, will serve as master of ceremonies.
Berggren enlisted in the Navy in July 1990. After graduating from boot camp in San Diego, California, he reported to the Naval Technical Training Center in Meridian, Mississippi, for Storekeeper “A” School training.
Berggren served on the USS Saginaw, where he was promoted to petty officer third class. He was honorably discharged from active duty in 1994, which was in conjunction with the decommissioning of the USS Saginaw.
Berggren enlisted in the Naval Reserves at Rock Island, Illinois, in 1995. After joining the Fleet Support Training Unit, his assignments included service with Fleet Industrial Support Centers in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and Yokosuka, Japan.
After being selected to chief petty officer in 2004, Berggren transferred back to Rock Island where he assumed the duties of leading chief petty officer. Berggren was deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2006 and was later named the Navy Operational Center Reserve Command senior enlisted leader.
Berggren was deployed in 2010 with the Defense Logistics Agency as the command senior enlisted leader in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He graduated from the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy in 2014 and retired two years later.
Senior Chief Jason Berggren earned an associate of arts degree in general business from Upper Iowa University in 2017. He currently resides in Indianola, Iowa, with his wife, Maggie, and son, Colton.