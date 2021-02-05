NDIANAPOLIS — Due to low participation numbers among member schools, NCAA Division III winter championships are canceled for the 2020-21 academic year. The national championships affected are men's and women's basketball, men's and women's swimming and diving, men's and women's indoor track and field, men's and women's ice hockey, and wrestling.
Oelwein, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 77%
- Feels Like: -12°
- Heat Index: 8°
- Wind: 22 mph
- Wind Chill: -12°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:17:17 AM
- Sunset: 05:27:02 PM
- Dew Point: 2°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 9F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph.
Tonight
Mainly clear. Low -1F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Bitterly cold. Cloudy skies. High 4F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Weather Alert
...Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Expected from Midnight Tonight through Sunday Morning... .Wind chills of 20 to 30 below tonight and Saturday morning, and from 25 to 35 below from Saturday night into Sunday morning for southeast Minnesota and much of northeast Iowa and western Wisconsin. If you have to go out in the cold, be sure to wear several layers of warm clothing. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 to 30 below tonight and Saturday morning, and from 25 to 35 below for Saturday night and Sunday morning. * WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
