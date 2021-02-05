Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

NDIANAPOLIS —  Due to low participation numbers among member schools, NCAA Division III winter championships are canceled for the 2020-21 academic year. The national championships affected are men's and women's basketball, men's and women's swimming and diving, men's and women's indoor track and field, men's and women's ice hockey, and wrestling.

