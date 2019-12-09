The Northeast Iowa corn harvest remains the furthest behind of all the state’s agricultural districts, but it only has 10% to go, according to the weekly crop progress report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
With that, all the districts in Iowa have now completed at least 90% of their corn harvest.
By the end of last week, 95% of the corn harvested for grain statewide had been taken from the fields. That is more than two weeks behind last year and the 5-year average.
South Central Iowa’s harvest was at 92%. North Central Iowa was at 99%.
The crop report says Iowa farmers had 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork during the week.
“However, snow and mud remained issues in parts of the state and delayed some fieldwork,” it says.
Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain remained at 19 percent, the report says.
Livestock producers continued to use hay for supplemental feeding. Feedlots stayed muddy with warmer temperatures and snow melt this past week.
“Iowa experienced a quiet week of weather with unseasonably dry conditions statewide,” State Climatologist Justin Glisan wrote in his weekly weather summary. “Many stations in western Iowa reported no measurable precipitation while isolated locations in the north-central corridor observed totals over one-quarter of an inch; this was the driest week of the extended reporting season.
“Warmer than average temperatures also prevailed with positive departures of up to six degrees reported. Iowa’s average temperature during the reporting period was 32.6 degrees, 6.3 degrees above normal.”
Glisan added: “Weekly precipitation totals ranged from no accumulation at numerous stations to 0.46 inch in Stanley (Buchanan County). The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.02 inch, while the normal is 0.33 inch.”