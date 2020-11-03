OELWEIN — Determination may have been the key to the record turnout of voters across northeast Iowa Tuesday. In what has been called the most heated presidential contest in generations, people were determined to make their votes count.
“We were down here at 6 this morning and people were lining up by 6:30, but we couldn’t open the doors until 7,” said poll worker Peggy Sherrets, who worked at the Oelwein Community Plaza for voters of Wards 2 and 4. “And we’ve stayed busy all day.”
Masked people checked in with masked poll workers seated behind Plexiglas shields, held their IDs to a card reader and recited their date of birth. They were given a pen to keep, which was used to sign their voter verification form and to fill in the ovals on the large paper ballot.
In past elections, workers walked voters to a voting booth where pens or pencils lay waiting to be used. They would then escort the voter to the ballot recording machine and help them feed it into the slot.
This year, with the pandemic continuing with rises in COVID-19 cases throughout Iowa and nationwide, safety was foremost. There were markers placed at intervals on the floor where voters stood waiting their turns, new black pens fresh from the box for each voter, hand sanitizer bottles and wipes. There were no escorts except for people who requested help, voters fed their ballots into the recording machine and helped themselves to an “I Voted Today!” sticker.
Sherrets said there were several first-time voters, but most were already registered to vote, with only a handful of new voter registrations filled out that day. Midway through Election Day more than 310 people had already cast ballots at the Plaza.
As a first-time poll worker, Sherrets indicated the process was going very smoothly for voters and workers alike.
Over at the American Legion Hall, voters from outside Oelwein city limits in Jefferson Township came in to cast their ballots. Justin Stewart was among those preparing to vote Tuesday at the site. This election cycle marks his third time voting for a U.S. president.
Stewart, who farms with his dad Mark, east of Oelwein, said it is important for people to exercise their right to vote if they want to see change happen or affirm the direction of their candidate.
“Norma Stewart is my grandmother. I think a lot of people know her,” he said referring to her as an influence among his reasons for voting.
Ruth Lau of rural Oelwein took in some warm November sunshine while waiting in her parked car for her daughter to cast her ballot inside the legion. She and her husband voted earlier in October via absentee ballots and she found the process very simple to do.
Lau said she received the requested ballots in the mail on Oct. 3, filled them out on Oct. 4 and mailed them Oct. 5. Using the ballot tracking site on the Internet, she saw that the ballots were received and recorded at the Auditor’s office on Oct. 12.
“It’s nice and reassuring to be able to check and see that the ballots were received, especially with all the talk of trouble with absentee ballots,” she said.
“Great turnout,” said Oelwein Wards 1 and 3 Precinct Chair Carol Tousley, referring to the 581 people had who voted at the Oelwein Public Library as of 7:44 p.m. in those wards.
“We tried to social distance and keep our space,” she said, referring to floor markers and Plexiglas barriers between seated officials and voters registering. As a voter left, election official Lynn Thompson wiped down the desk and chair.
Poll watchers have become something of a charged topic in the months leading up to the election. A poll watcher is a volunteer chosen by a political party, committee or candidate to observe the process at a voting site, mostly looking for potential wrongdoing.
President Donald Trump has on more than one occasion called on supporters to watch the polls. However, political parties and candidates must have felt the voting system, at least in Oelwein, was sound and without because no poll watchers were present.
“We never had one poll watcher,” Tousley said, while working at the library poll site.
“We didn’t have any at the Plaza either,” said Sherrets when asked. “It doesn’t really do any good unless they just want to observe and make sure nobody gets rowdy or is turned away,” she explained.
There were no Oelwein reports of rowdy voters though at least one voter in town was observed voting a provisional ballot. The year 2020 has been a record-breaking year in many ways, most of them not in the positive, but it is also a year for record numbers of voters having their say on Election Day.