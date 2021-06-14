Nearly 60% of Iowa adults are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, the New York Times reported.
A new analysis found that 58% of Iowans who are 18 years old or above were fully vaccinated, and 62% had received at least one dose of vaccine.
Among those age 65 and above, 84% were fully vaccinated, and 88% had received at least one dose.
Overall, 45% of Iowans were fully vaccinated in the latest count, and 50% had received at least one injection of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Times reported.
Though vaccinations have slowed, the earlier progress was reflected in new-case counts that dropped 28% over the past 14 days, the newspaper noted. Hospitalizations were down 21% in the same period.
The number of new Iowa cases has been running at close to the level of April 2020, when the pandemic first spread. The state has launched a $1.4 million ad campaign to encourage more Iowans to get vaccinated as federal health experts worry about the spread of COVID variants among the unvaccinated.
On Tuesday, the Polk County Board of Supervisors plans to consider creating a lottery to encourage another 62,000 residents to get vaccinated. That would mean 75% of the eligible population would be covered, enough to encourage “herd immunity,” a county document reports.
The “cash drawing” would be open to all vaccinated Polk County residents age 21 or older. Incentives would be offered for nonprofit and youth activity participation, a board document notes. Details are expected to be announced Tuesday.
The Washington Post reported that in the past week, Iowa’s cases have fallen 12.2% and hospitalizations fell 25.2%. Positive test results were 2.4% of the total.
Since the pandemic began, Iowa has recorded 403,180 cases and 6,102 related deaths, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported.
The Post reported that the United States had recorded 33.4 million cases through Monday morning, with 599,000 deaths. Those are the world’s largest totals. India, Brazil, France and Turkey have the next highest.
India’s surge this spring accounted for one in three of all new confirmed cases in the world, the Post reported.