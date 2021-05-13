Wednesday evening witnessed dozens of awards being handed out to Oelwein High School seniors. The awards included private, business and Dollars for Scholars scholarships, and military awards.
During opening remarks Oelwein High School Principal Tim Hadley pointed out that more than $100,000 in scholarships were to be handed out in the course of the ceremony.
Many seniors received multiple awards from more than one organization. Ryan Mortenson, who was one of three Academic Excellence Award winners along with Jacob King, Isabella Lopez was a prime example. He also received the physically largest check.
Mortenson received nearly $69,000 in scholarships and a sign-on bonus from the Iowa National Guard. He was presented with a novelty check the size of a table from the Guard representative at the ceremony.
In addition, he received the American Legion/Jim Morisson Memorial scholarship, a Dan Steil Memorial Scholarship, and the Gerald and Maxine Hershey Memorial Scholarship.
Many of the students at the ceremony are planning to attend schools right here in Iowa while some are slated to attend out-of-state colleges and universities. Students will be pursuing a wide range of interests which include agricultural, medical, science and engineering, along with educational fields of study to name a few.
The auditorium at the Williams Center was filled by family and friends of the students. All present gave a warm round of applause to each student as the awards were presented.