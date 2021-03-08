From March 19 through March 26, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank will hold the 12th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser. This year the event will be held entirely online.
The NEI Food Bank in charge of programs that serve the community, such as the BackPack Program at area schools, and Mobile Food Pantries in communities, such as the one hosted in Oelwein along with MercyOne Medical Center. Last year, the NEI Food Bank distributed 8.3 million meals within a 16-county service area.
The Food Bank provides nutritious food and grocery products to about 200 nonprofit organizations and programs that assist individuals in need.
Participants will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets, bid in a weeklong silent auction and learn on social media. Auction items include electronics, artwork, jewelry, sports memorabilia, event tickets and several gift certificates.
“In 2020 the Food Bank raised $30,000 at this event to fight hunger in northeast Iowa,” said Barbara Prather, Executive Director. “Your support not only raises funds but raises awareness to this important issue.
“This is one of our biggest events, and tickets are just $20,” she said. “All dollars raised will go to support the Food Bank and the over 52,000 individuals who are estimated to be hungry in northeast Iowa.”
To purchase tickets, visit www.emptybowls.live/tickets.
The concept behind Empty Bowls began in 1990. A high school art teacher in Michigan helped his students find a way to raise funds to support a food drive. What evolved was a class project to make ceramic bowls for a fundraising meal. Guests were served a simple meal of soup and bread, and were invited to keep the bowl as a reminder of hunger in the world.