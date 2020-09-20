OELWEIN — The city of Oelwein has the railroad to thank for its foundation and starting point. The history of Oelwein’s contribution to the “Iron Horse Era” and development of railways can be found in libraries and museums throughout the Midwest.
Locally, a group of diehard railroad enthusiasts known as Hub City Heritage Corporation Railroad Museum continues their efforts to preserve as much of railroad history as they can. It’s not an easy task for non-profits that often see members reaching into their own pockets to support necessary maintenance projects.
The recent Hub City Railroad Days held in mid-August enlightened visitors on just how much manpower it takes to keep historic artifacts from crumbling or becoming less than noteworthy pieces from the past.
Ed Raye, president of the museum group, says it’s not just about the artifacts housed inside; it’s also preserving the buildings that are part of the history, as well.
The Railway Express building sits between City Hall and the two-story yard office that is the main building of the museum grounds. A couple of years ago, the Express Office roof started showing definite wear and need for replacing. Ed went to work looking for money to help pay for a roofing project.
“Last summer in 2019, I heard the Northeast Iowa Charitable Foundation might have money available for the roof. I talked with Deb Howard, executive director at OCAD (Oelwein Chamber and Area Development). She gave me an application for NEIACF, as well as some tips for the grant,” Ed said, explaining the process.
Another museum member Dana Smith had met with several contractors for estimates, which took a few weeks. Then there was more time to figure out which contractor and the scope of work.
Ed said it was late summer or early fall of 2019 when he wrote the grant and sent it in. From that point it was a matter of waiting, somewhat anxiously, to see whether the grant would be accepted or rejected.
“I would periodically check in with Deb at OCAD to see if she heard anything. As time went on, I was worried we may not get the money,” he said.
Then, right before Christmas, Ed received a letter from the NEIACF.
“My first impression was it was pretty thin and contained a rejection letter. Fortunately, it had a letter that approved the funds and a check for $16,997.15,” Ed said.
The museum members knew the project would have to wait until spring. They had chosen Steve’s Construction of Oelwein, owned by Steve and Sheri Cockerham. Steve has had a busy year with other projects, including some emergency work from storms, etc. He has completed several projects on older structures in the community such as downtown buildings and is familiar with restoration principles and designs.
“It was great when I saw his equipment there last Monday ready to start the project,” Ed said.
The Railway Express Office is getting a Decra Roofing System installed that is engineered to protect with the durability of stone-coated steel and architectural dimension of a heavy shingle. Steve said he would be finished with the project in about a week and the new roof will provide protection for museum artifacts for years to come.