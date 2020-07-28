Oelwein junior Gage Voshell has received All-Conference Honorable Mention in the Northeast Iowa Conference. He is the Huskies baseball team lone honoree.
At the plate, Voshell led Oelwein in on base percentage (.471), runs batted in (8), and walks. On the mound he had the best earned run average of 4.85, and led in strikeouts (26).
The NEIC's All-Conference teams are:
First team — Jeremy Chaplin of Waverly-Shell Rock (infielder); Kaden Dewey, of Waverly-Shell Rock (utility); Tyler Heine of Waverly-Shell Rock (outfielder); Austin Hemann, of New Hampton (utility); Carter Henry, of Crestwood (infielder); Brodey Key, of Waverly-Shell Rock (catcher); Payton Leonard of Waverly-Shell Rock (pitcher); Cael Luzum, of Decorah (pitcher); Kade Munkel, of Crestwood (outfielder); Hunter Pesek, of New Hampton (outfielder); JJ Ritter, of Charles City (infielder); and Tyler Thompson, of Decorah (infielder).
Second team — Tait Arndt, of Charles City (infielder); Kody Bodensteiner, of Decorah (outfielder); Hunter Bye, of Crestwood (infielder); Chase Carpenter of Waverly-Shell Rock (outfielder); Gabe Grabau, of Crestwood (utility); Carson Graven of Waverly-Shell Rock (utility); Chance Key of Waverly-Shell Rock (pitcher); Carter Schellsmidt, of Waukon (catcher); Seth Shindelar, of Decorah (pitcher); Elliott Sinwell, of Charles City (outfielder); Keenan Tyler, of Decorah (infielder); Drake Wemark, of New Hampton (infielder).
Honorable Mention — Kaden Barry, of Charles City (catcher); Jeremiah Chapman, of Charles City (outfielder); Briggs Duwe, of Decorah (infielder); Atticus Parrott, of Charles City (utility); Connor Rochford, of New Hampton (pitcher); Isaac Roe, of Waukon (infielder); John Ronan, of Waukon (utility); Gage Voshell, of Oelwein (outfielder); and Brody Young, of Decorah (infielder).