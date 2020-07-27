FORT DODGE — Northeast Iowa Conference member Charles City, which was seeded No. 5, was knocked out of the Class 4A State Softball Tournament in Fort Dodge on Monday by No. 4 North Scott, which won 11-0.
Five classes of teams play for their respective titles this week in Fort Dodge. Championship games for Classes 4A and 5A are scheduled for Thursday. Classes 1A, 2A and 3A title games are Friday.
On Wednesday, North Scott will play No. 1 Carlisle (19-3), which defeated No. 8 LeMars (14-6), 5-0. No. 7 Winterset (15-7) upset No. 2 West Delaware (21-5), 7-4, and will take on Dallas Center-Grimes (20-9), which upended No. 3 Fairfield (24-2), 7-5.
In Class 3A, No. 1 Albia (20-1) shut out No. 8 Creston (13-6), 12-0, and on Wednesday will play No. 5 Mount Vernon (21-4), which defeated No. 4 Humboldt (20-3), 7-4.
The first day of the State Softball Tournament opened with Class 5A. The winners were Muscatine, 3-1, over Valley, Fort Dodge, 7-0, over Bettendorf, Ankeny Centennial, 5-2, over Waukee and Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 10-4, over Pleasant Valley.
Tri-Rivers rep advances
Tri-Rivers Conference member North Linn (19-2) advanced on Monday while North Iowa Cedar League member Dike-New Hartford (15-4) was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A State Baseball Tournament at Principal Park in Des Moines.
No. 2 seed North Linn defeated No. 7 Durant, 2-1, and will face No. 6 Des Moines Christian on Thursday. Des Moines Christian upset No. 3 Dike-New Hartford, 2-1.
Also in the Class 2A bracket, No. 1 Van Meter (21-2-1), which narrowly defeated No. 8 Treynor (12-8), 1-0, will take on No. 5 West Lyon (15-3), which trounced No. 4 Mid-Prairie (15-4), 13-3.
Also on Thursday will be the second round of the Class 1A State Baseball Tournament, No. 5 Don Bosco (18-1) will play No. 8 Kinglsey Pierson (16-2) and No. 2 Remsen St. Mary's (20-0) will play No. 6 Newman Catholic (18-5).