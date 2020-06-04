Northeast Iowa Community Action, in collaboration with Iowa Community Action Association and the Iowa Finance Authority, is implementing a rent assistance program for COVID-19 related housing issues.
Current renters that are at risk of eviction due to a documented COVID-19 related loss of income after March 17, 2020 may be eligible for rent assistance. For more information on how to apply, please contact NEICAC Housing, your local NEICAC Family Services Outreach Office, or visit https://www.iowafinance.com/covid-application/.
Household income at the time of application may not exceed 80% of the median family income, which varies by household size and county. Those receiving the $600 per week additional unemployment payment are not eligible to receive assistance through the EFP program.
Oelwein area residents may contact Oelwein Family Services at NEICAC, 283-2510 or email: fstewart@neicac.org or dscharnhorst@neicac.org.