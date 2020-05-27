Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE — Saturday mid-day rains made for very challenging conditions at the Independence Motor Speedway, but thanks to the never say die attitude of co-promoter, Justin Temeyer, the 2020 racing season got underway on Saturday night without fans in attendance due to the Covid-19 restrictions. All 161 drivers in attendance gave a very big shout out to Temeyer and his partner Mick Trier for making the racing happen.

The headliner of the night was the 25 lap IMCA Late Model feature, one of IMS all time winningst drivers Jeff Aikey drew the pole position on Saturday night and went on to drive the Rick Dralle owned #77 to a comfortable win. The race went flag to flag with Aikey taking the win over Eric Pollard and Sean Johnson.

Aikey also sat on the pole for the IMCA Modified main event, but Troy Cordess had his 71C machine dialed in on Saturday night and raced from a third row start and overtook Aikey and cruised on to the win ahead of Jordan Hicks and Darin Duffy.

It was an all Murty front row in the IMCA Stock Car main event. The elder of the two, Damon Murty fought off the challenges of his son Dallon early before Steve Meyer snuck between the two Murty’s. Damon went on to get to the checkers first ahead of Meyer and Dallon Murty.

Tony Olson shot to the high side on the very fast track in the IMCA Sportmod A main from his second row start and took the lead from pace setter Kip Siems. Olson scored the opening night win ahead of Jayden Schmidt, who made the long tow from Seymour, Wis. Siems rounded out the top three on opening night.

Kaden Reynolds established himself as a driver to be reckoned with in the IMCA Hobby Stock division. Reynolds took the action packed win over Billy Rhodes and Tyler Oliendieck.

25 Sport Compacts took to the track for the feature event on opening night. At the checkers it was Josh Hills taking the win ahead of Ashton Blain and Alicia Steepleton.

Ethan Steere captured the season opener for the Micro Mods. Steere wheeled to the win ahead of Jeremy Schaufenbuel.

Racing will be set to continue on Saturday, May 30th at the Independence Motor Speedway with hot laps set to go green at 6pm, racing will follow warm ups.

Saturday, May 23 Season

Opener Independence Motor Speedway

Feature Results (top 5)

IMCA Late Models

77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls

P7 Eric Pollard-Peosta

8R Sean Johnson-Independence

45 Curt Martin-Independence

73 Greg Kastli-Waterloo

IMCA modifieds

71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton

22H Jordan Hicks-Delmar

19D Darin Duffy-Toddville

33D Scott Hogan-Vinton

77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls

IMCA Stock Cars

99D Damon Murty-Chelsea

94 Steve Meyer-Grundy Center

99 Dallon Murty-Chelsea

7SR Shawn Ritter-Keystone

15 Norman Chesmore-Rowley

IMCA Sportmods

T23 Tony Olson-Cedar Rapids

24 Jayden Schmidt-Seymour, WI

16 Kip Siems-Cedar Falls

12n Gage Neal-Ely

14 Brian Schrage-Cresco

IMCA Hobby Stocks

1 Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids

82-Billy Rhodes-Maynard

24T Tyler Oleindieck-Tripoli

29 Nathan Ballard-Marengo

357 Brett Vanous-Quasqueton

Sport Compacts

18 Josh Hills-Elkader

24A Ashton Blain-Burlington

2 Alicia Steepleton-Marion

15M Zeke Wheeler-Vinton

11H Justin Hemstead-Maquoketa

Micro Mods

20 Ethan Steere-Tripoli

34 Jeremy Schaufenbuel-Tripoli

49 Jake Steere-Tripoli

51 Cole McNeal-Dysart

19x Matt Dugan-Garnavillo