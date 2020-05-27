INDEPENDENCE — Saturday mid-day rains made for very challenging conditions at the Independence Motor Speedway, but thanks to the never say die attitude of co-promoter, Justin Temeyer, the 2020 racing season got underway on Saturday night without fans in attendance due to the Covid-19 restrictions. All 161 drivers in attendance gave a very big shout out to Temeyer and his partner Mick Trier for making the racing happen.
The headliner of the night was the 25 lap IMCA Late Model feature, one of IMS all time winningst drivers Jeff Aikey drew the pole position on Saturday night and went on to drive the Rick Dralle owned #77 to a comfortable win. The race went flag to flag with Aikey taking the win over Eric Pollard and Sean Johnson.
Aikey also sat on the pole for the IMCA Modified main event, but Troy Cordess had his 71C machine dialed in on Saturday night and raced from a third row start and overtook Aikey and cruised on to the win ahead of Jordan Hicks and Darin Duffy.
It was an all Murty front row in the IMCA Stock Car main event. The elder of the two, Damon Murty fought off the challenges of his son Dallon early before Steve Meyer snuck between the two Murty’s. Damon went on to get to the checkers first ahead of Meyer and Dallon Murty.
Tony Olson shot to the high side on the very fast track in the IMCA Sportmod A main from his second row start and took the lead from pace setter Kip Siems. Olson scored the opening night win ahead of Jayden Schmidt, who made the long tow from Seymour, Wis. Siems rounded out the top three on opening night.
Kaden Reynolds established himself as a driver to be reckoned with in the IMCA Hobby Stock division. Reynolds took the action packed win over Billy Rhodes and Tyler Oliendieck.
25 Sport Compacts took to the track for the feature event on opening night. At the checkers it was Josh Hills taking the win ahead of Ashton Blain and Alicia Steepleton.
Ethan Steere captured the season opener for the Micro Mods. Steere wheeled to the win ahead of Jeremy Schaufenbuel.
Racing will be set to continue on Saturday, May 30th at the Independence Motor Speedway with hot laps set to go green at 6pm, racing will follow warm ups.
Saturday, May 23 Season
Opener Independence Motor Speedway
Feature Results (top 5)
IMCA Late Models
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
P7 Eric Pollard-Peosta
8R Sean Johnson-Independence
45 Curt Martin-Independence
73 Greg Kastli-Waterloo
IMCA modifieds
71C Troy Cordes-Dunkerton
22H Jordan Hicks-Delmar
19D Darin Duffy-Toddville
33D Scott Hogan-Vinton
77 Jeff Aikey-Cedar Falls
IMCA Stock Cars
99D Damon Murty-Chelsea
94 Steve Meyer-Grundy Center
99 Dallon Murty-Chelsea
7SR Shawn Ritter-Keystone
15 Norman Chesmore-Rowley
IMCA Sportmods
T23 Tony Olson-Cedar Rapids
24 Jayden Schmidt-Seymour, WI
16 Kip Siems-Cedar Falls
12n Gage Neal-Ely
14 Brian Schrage-Cresco
IMCA Hobby Stocks
1 Kaden Reynolds-Cedar Rapids
82-Billy Rhodes-Maynard
24T Tyler Oleindieck-Tripoli
29 Nathan Ballard-Marengo
357 Brett Vanous-Quasqueton
Sport Compacts
18 Josh Hills-Elkader
24A Ashton Blain-Burlington
2 Alicia Steepleton-Marion
15M Zeke Wheeler-Vinton
11H Justin Hemstead-Maquoketa
Micro Mods
20 Ethan Steere-Tripoli
34 Jeremy Schaufenbuel-Tripoli
49 Jake Steere-Tripoli
51 Cole McNeal-Dysart
19x Matt Dugan-Garnavillo