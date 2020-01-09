The Daily Register’s Athlete of the Week from West Central led his basketball team to its firs victory in roughly a year.
Junior Aiden Nelson scored 19 points in the Blue Devils Jan. 3 victory over Clayton Ridge, 42-28. He also tied for the lead in rebounds, which he and sophomore Logan Wescott pulling in seven apiece.
Over nine games so far this season, Nelson leads the Blue Devils with 126 points and an average of 14 points per game. That puts him sixth among Upper Iowa Conference scorers.
He also leads West Central in free throws made (26), steals (22), assists (7).
Nelson is second in rebounds at 48 to sophomore Logan Wescott at 55.
Nelson’s season high in scoring is 24, which he did against North Fayette Valley on Dec. 13. He also has the most steals in a game this season with six against Postville on Dec. 20.