The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has implemented a new program called Auto Launch to better serve the residents of Fayette County. The program was developed to provide the earliest transport and necessary treatment to these patients from the scene of a traumatic or time sensitive medically related incident.
Auto Launch is the dispatch of an air medical service at the time of the initial 911/notification call based upon call information, which meets criteria that is known to present a high probability for the need of rapid transport to a high level emergency or specialty resource center in a high level care environment.
Gundersen AIR approached the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office with the Auto Launch program, as they have several other effective Auto Launch programs running in other states. Gundersen AIR has recently added a helicopter base in Decorah, making flight time from Decorah to Fayette County on average 10-15 minutes. This makes Fayette County an optimal choice for the implementation of the program.
The initial call is placed to Med Comm (Gundersen Dispatch) by Fayette County Dispatch. The closest available aircraft will be dispatched to the response area with Med Comm assuming the role of contacting additional transport resources. This allows Fayette County Dispatch to give their attention to other important tasks related to the emergency call.
If the Gundersen AIR aircrafts are not the closest, are busy on other calls, or decline due to weather; Med Comm will continue to call other air medical services. Med Comm has the information regarding nautical miles from each air medical service to the incident, patient location, or hospital and will assume that responsibility.
Auto Launch does not change how decisions are made by the ground ambulance service, if the ground ambulance arrives and determines the helicopter is not necessary, the helicopter is simply disregarded.
Auto Launch gives the helicopter service a head start in completing their preflight checklist which on average takes 12-14 minutes to complete. This gets the helicopter in the air faster, and therefore the patient to definitive care sooner.
Gundersen AIR and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office have 14 different criteria, which initiate an Auto Launch and make a patient eligible for air transport. The criteria for which Auto Launch is initiated is recommended by the American College of Surgeons and a standard in the industry. Some of which include but are not limited to; stroke, witnessed cardiac arrest, ejection from a vehicle in a motor vehicle accident, and major burns. Since the implementation of the program on Jan. 10, Auto Launch has been successfully initiated several times.
“We’re very excited to have Auto Launch implemented into our dispatch center,” said Sheriff Marty Fisher. “Our number one goal is to always provide the highest quality of service and have the best outcomes for the citizens of Fayette County.”