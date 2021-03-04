New cafe to open in Fayette at familiar spot

A new cafe is opening Saturday in Fayette, bringing three distinct gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and 16 flavors of ice cream — including multi-allergy-friendly kinds — to the downtown shop that once housed Fayette Sweets Cafe, 128 S. Main St.
Nathan and Brittany Todd own the Sugar Bowl in Decorah, and Nathan spoke with the Daily Register by phone Thursday.
The Fayette Sugar Bowl will offer at least one non-dipped, non-dairy option — such as Italian ice — and several of the ice creams are gluten- and peanut-free. In Decorah, they offer “24-plus flavors of hand-dipped ice cream, (including gluten, peanut, no-sugar added and dairy allergies options),” according to their social media.
If successful, they hope to expand the ice-cream offerings.
They also offer gourmet grilled cheese.
“We call them not yo’ mama’s grilled cheese,” Todd said.
One is on onion poppyseed bread made by a small local baker in Decorah, with pepper-jack cheese and raspberry topping.
“It’s still pretty savory, but you get a sweet aftertaste,” Todd said.
Another is on southwest bread from the same baker.
“I describe the smell as when you’re having tacos for dinner,” Todd said.
It is layered with sharp cheddar cheese and red pepper hummus.
A third is on cranberry orange sourdough bread with provolone cheese, turkey and lingonberry jam.
“That’s my favorite,” he added.
As for the cafe part, it’s a matter of training staff to use the espresso machine.
“Our plan is to start out brewing good coffee,” Todd said. They will offer the Euphoria Coffee brand roasted in West Union, and also sell it in bulk, he believes pre-ground but they could offer whole-bean on request. “We’re hoping to do plain drip and have creamer and half-and-half on hand,” he said.
They will offer a host of other area farm products, such as WW Homestead Dairy chocolate milk and cheese curds — plain and seasoned — out of Waukon; frozen yogurt from Country View Dairy in Hawkeye and Grazing Goat Dairy's goat-milk caramel sauce from Waucoma.
Spring Grove Soda out of Spring Grove, Minnesota will also offer products, such as root beer, cream soda and a strawberry rhubarb flavor.
The Sugar Bowl Fayette will open at noon Saturday, March 6 and will initially be open extended weekends, Friday-Sunday, noon-9 p.m.
“Once school lets out, we’re hoping to expand our hours,” Todd said.
The Todds have hired a manager, and are also welcoming a management student intern from Upper Iowa University named Yi Mun.
Mun alerted the Todds to the opportunity by reaching out over the winter.
“She’s done a phenomenal job making connections for us,” Todd said. “Some folks at city hall, folks at UIU.”
“I’m from Malaysia and far away from home, but lucky for me l met people who l could call family here in the shoppe in Fayette,” Mun says in a brief introduction on the business social media. “Did I mention my favorite food is ice cream?”
The Todds met at Luther, where he studied physical education and she, vocal performance.
“The Sugar Bowl, when we first took it over, eventually became the capstone to my master’s degree, which is in management and leadership,” he said.
He hails from a dairy farm outside of Fort Madison, and she from Door County, Wisconsin.