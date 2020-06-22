The new Clover Café will be one of the added attractions at this year’s Fayette County Fair, July 21-25.
The new café is nearing completion, just in time for the fair. It was announced last week that the fair was definitely going to happen this year despite several other area fairs cancelling, along with the State Fair, due to the Covid-19 situation.
We asked ISU Extension Fayette County Youth Coordinator Michele Kelly if things were coming along as planned in spite of the Covid-19 closings and delays.
“Actually I am very happy with the way the new Clover Cafe is coming along. It looks very nice both outside and soon will see the same inside,” she commented.
General Contractor was Roger Tegeler with Tegeler Construction out of Maynard. Assisting with the project were Pete Tweed with Pete-Built Construction from Ossian and Ryan Tweed with Tweed Construction from Elgin. Cement came from Croells and the work was done by J n F Construction LLC, Eric Jones and Matt Frost from Sumner. Water lines were installed by Gage and Gage of West Union with electrical work by Walvatne of Hawkeye. Moss Roofing of West Union installed the roof.
We asked Michelle how much better is this one going to be compared to the old Clover Cafe?
“Lots better as it will allow more work space for each of the 4-H members and adults who work their 4-H club shift during the County Fair,” she explained.
Funding has been going well for the project.
“Our original goal was $60,000. We surpassed that amount and are still receiving donations. All monies raised for this project came from donations from businesses, individuals, in memory of, or in honor of individuals. Raising more than the goal first set is a great thing as we know that we will need to purchase additional picnic tables, with the prices possibly flexing,” Kelly pointed out.
The new Clover Café itself is 26 feet by 40 feet with a 26 foot by 40 foot seating area to the south end.
Last fall the building was taken down my Neil and Julie Lansing with the help of family members and 4-H club members. The cement foundation was then removed and hauled away by Cline Construction, West Union. Spring 2020 started this project with Cline Construction hauling dirt in to raise the building up and then dug the footings,” Kelly said.