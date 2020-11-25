The Oelwein boys basketball team has a new head coach as they look to bounce back from a 2-20 season.
Michael Mohlis, shifted over to head coach for the Huskies after years of being an assistant coach to Nick Schauf. Schauf took on new duties for the district this year. He is the activities director and assistant principal for the high school.
Drew Grundmeyer and Cole Thomas are also assistant coaches this year.
Their game plan is to “build a foundation, compete at a high level, improve everyday, play our best basketball by the end of the year,” Mohlis said.
The Huskies have back their leading scorer from 2019-20, senior Jacob King, who put up 326 points. He was also led in rebounds with 93 and was second in steals with 18.
Other top returners for the Huskies include junior Cole Hamilton, senior Spencer Logan and senior Ethan Studebaker.
Others looking to make an impact this season include senior Jeremiah Sullivan, junior Brennan Sauser, junior Duncan Tripp and sophomore Carter Jeanes.
Mohlis said a strength of this year’s team their coachability. They have “bought in” and are “improving each day in practice.”
They could use more depth, he added.
Top teams the Huskies will face is this, their final season in the Northeast Iowa Conference, are Waverly Shell-Rock, Waukon, Crestwood and Charles City, Mohlis said.
Oelwein will join the North Iowa Cedar League next season.