WATERLOO – MercyOne Occupational Health is helping to ensure employers stay compliant through its Clearinghouse Seminar series. The series includes two seminars dedicated to helping employers stay compliant by providing information, resources including an open Q&A session, and hands-on Clearinghouse registration assistance. The seminars will be held in December in Oelwein and Waterloo.
The drug and alcohol clearinghouse, mandated by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) will be operational January 6, 2020. This clearinghouse is mandatory for all employers, owner-operators, CDL drivers, C/TPAs, MROs, and SAPS. Employers who do not comply with the FMCSA requirements are subject to the civil and/or criminal penalties set forth at 49 U.S.C. 521 (b)(2)(C) (i.e., civil penalties not to exceed $2,500 for each offense).
Lisa Kriz, RN, drug and alcohol testing coordinator for MercyOne Occupational Health led the effort to create the educational seminars and will lead the seminar. “At MercyOne, we believe compliance is important,” she said. “We stay on top of industry regulations and help our clients stay compliant in this ever-changing regulatory environment.”
For more information on FMCSA’s new Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse resource website, visit https://clearinghouse.fmcsa.dot.gov. The event dates, location and registration information are as follows:
• Oelwein – Tuesday, Dec. 10, 10-11 a.m., Regional Academy for Math and Science (RAMS) – Oelwein Center, 1400 Technology Drive, Oelwein
• Waterloo – Thursday, Dec. 12, 8:30-9:30 a.m., MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Classroom 11, 3421 W 9th Street, Waterloo
To register for the seminar, visit: www.MercyOne.org/clearinghouse.