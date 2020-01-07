Meet the directorMallory Hanson began working as the director for Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism on July 1, 2019. This was made possible through a contractual agreement between the Fayette County Board of Supervisors and Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D).
Hanson graduated from Luther College with a bachelor of arts degree in 2010 and has worked in the economic development and public service field since 2011. Since her time with the RC&D, Hanson has helped secure over $1.5 million in local, state and federal grants and funds for projects impacting the Northeast Iowa region.
Hanson has experience working with locally driven boards of directors to plan and facilitate projects that include development of marketing materials, facilitation of events and fundraisers, and implementation of infrastructure improvement and development projects.
A New Organization
Hanson has invited representatives from communities, financial institutions and utilities that serve Fayette County to develop a new 501c6 organization for Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism. The organization will foster and implement tourism and business development and expansion in Fayette County.
The organization’s long-term goals will include facilitation of business development, expansion and recruitment, marketing of the county and its resources and businesses through promotional activities, engagement of partner organizations and communities, and support for existing business owners and development groups.
Long-Term Goals
Hanson strives to foster and implement tourism and business development and expansion in Fayette County. To do so, she will work with stakeholders, business owners, community residents, downtown organizations, and regional and statewide partners to develop and identify projects and initiatives that strengthen the existing businesses and resources within the county and foster new business and resource development within each community.
Short-Term Goals
Goals for 2020 include development of a new website, enhancement of a social media presence (Visit Fayette County on Facebook), update of existing business and facility inventories, compilation of local and downtown retail sales information and economic statistics, compilation of current community and county financial incentives and business assistance programs, and development of educational and promotional materials for business assistance and marketing.
Sustained Support
The Northeast Iowa RC&D office will provide support for the aforementioned goals and activities through this new partnership with the Fayette County Board of Supervisors.
Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation & Development works with partners from throughout the region to explore economic development opportunities while at the same time protecting and enhancing natural resources. The RC&D’s mission is “to recognize opportunities and provide leadership to make Northeast Iowa a vibrant, place-based model for the nation!”
The RC&D has extensive experience assisting and securing funding to implement programs and projects with and for sub-sectors including programs and funding specifically targeted to small businesses, small towns, rural areas, agricultural producers, under-served populations, minorities, veterans, local food producers, artists, at-risk populations, youth, elderly, cultural sectors, women, value-added producers, local food producers, farmers market vendors, community airports, historic downtowns, Brownfield sites, natural areas, recreational areas, trails, and non-profits.
The RC&D has successfully secured funding from, provided services to and completed projects with and for and is in good standing with the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Tourism Office, Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, and the Iowa Finance Authority.
The RC&D has secured millions of dollars in funding from and worked closely with federal entities who control federal program dollars that could benefit Fayette County, including the Economic Development Administration, the Federal Highway Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency, US Fish and Wildlife Service, and several different agencies under the United States Department of Agriculture.
The RC&D has extensive experience working one-on-one with small and large businesses and has written hundreds of business and marketing plans, conducted extensive market analysis for many different business market sectors, and has helped businesses throughout Northeast Iowa secure millions of dollars in funding for planning, marketing, and operations.
Contact Information
If you are a business owner or a representative for an organization and would like to chat with Mallory you can contact her at director@visitfayettecountyiowa.com or 563-265-5248.