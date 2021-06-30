Oelwein Cool Clovers 4-H Club members have been cranking out the projects since they restarted meetings in January. The chapter had been dormant for over a year.
Enter Linny Martinez, who was new to town and was looking for a local 4-H program so her daughter could meet kids her age.
Fayette County Youth Coordinator Michele Kelly told her three others were waiting to join 4-H in Oelwein, but there was one missing piece.
“Since there was no leader, I volunteered as leader,” Martinez said. She is now scheduling it in with her job at the Oelwein Family Aquatic Center. She said she’s used to spending a few hours a week volunteering.
Her daughter, Alayah, is going into fifth grade at West Central. There are two co-leaders, who also happen to be parents of West Central students.
Brandon Phillips, who is going into eighth grade at West Central, heard about the club from a classmate, Clara Cosgriff, whose mom, Missy Cosgriff, was a co-leader. Brandon’s mom Amanda Phillips became a co-leader, too.
Club members have kept busy with projects. Kelly has been helping with meetings for the first few months.
Back at the first meeting, they made “mindfulness jars” with oil, water and glitter. Members crafted over 100 “bunnies” and divided them between MercyOne Senior Care, Grandview and Oelwein health care centers and Arlington Place. They made slime by mixing certain household ingredients. They made tin can lanterns.
Alayah Martinez had the paperwork started to enter her lantern in county fair competition. Kelly reminded members the static exhibits should be listed by July 1 and are due in the Static Exhibit Hall on July 17.
And on Monday, they welcomed a new member, Annaliese Greene, and made bluebird houses, thanks to kits supplied by Fayette County Conservation Deputy Director Blake Gamm.
Many members said the birdhouses were their favorite activity so far.
In addition to the projects, they are learning the basics of how to run an official meeting.
Kelly had them recite the pledge of allegiance, the 4-H pledge and take attendance. She reminded them that if they save the receipts for supplies they purchase for club projects and the club approves their treasurer’s request seeking reimbursement, Extension will reimburse them from their own club funds, which are accounted at the Extension office.
Alayah also attended a regional 4-H camp where she helped make a bench that will go at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.
A 4-H club is also resuming meetings in the Arlington area, Kelly said.
For more information about joining 4-H, contact Fayette County Youth Coordinator Michele Kelly at the Extension office, 563-425-3331.