NEW HAMPTON — The Huskies baseball team was swept in Tuesday's doubleheader in New Hampton. Their hosts won 9-1 and 5-3.
In the first game, Oelwein mustered three hits, singles each from sophomore Christian Stoler, freshman Carter Jeanes and junior Spencer Logan.
Junior Carsen Jeanes scored Oelwein's one run on Carter's single.
New Hampton scored its nine runs on 11 hits, including one home run. Oelwein committed four fielding errors.
Senior Riley Hamilton took the loss after pitching six innings, striking out five, walking one and hitting two batters. Of the nine New Hampton runs, only six were earned.
In the second game, the Huskies were more competitive. After New Hampton took a 2-0 lead in the first, the Huskies tied the game in the third. However, New Hampton scored one run in the third, fourth and fifth innings for the 5-3 win.
Carsen Jeanes had two of Oelwein's 10 hits and scored one run. Senior Ethan Thomas and junior Mason Kunkle each had one hit and one run batted in.
Logan and freshman Ray Gearhart each hit two singles, and Hamilton had a single.
Junior Gage Voshell struck out seven batters against four walks in four innings of work, taking the loss.
Carter Jeanes pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts, and junior Cooper Smock pitched two-thirds of an inning, giving up one run and one hit.
The loss dropped Oelwein to 1-10 overall and lifted New Hampton to 6-6.
UP NEXT
Oelwein on Wednesday was scheduled to play Kee High (7-4) at the Waterloo Bucks Riverfront Stadium. Their next action will be at home against Waukon (1-8) on Tuesday, July 7.
SCORING BY INNING
Game 1
Oelwein 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
N. Hampton 3 1 2 0 1 2 0 — 9
Game 2
Oelwein 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 — 3
N. Hampton 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 — 5