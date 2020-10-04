NEW HAMPTON — Oelwein desperately needed a turnover. So their defense got one.
Oelwein was in a six-point hole late in the fourth quarter on the road Friday against Class 2A District 4 rival New Hampton. The Chickasaws had opened the final frame by scoring on a 31-yard touchdown pass and making the a two-point conversion to take the lead 14-8.
The Huskies had led the entire game until that point. Senior running back Gage Voshell, who finished with a 32-carry, 129-yard rushing game, scored a one-yard touchdown on Oelwein’s game-opening drive. Senior quarterback Jacob King ran in the two-point conversion.
From there, Oelwein’s defense kept New Hampton at bay. Seniors Jerimiah Sullivan and Carsen Jeanes each collected an interception from New Hampton senior quarterback Connor Rochford. Senior Mason Kunkle and Voshell each sacked him once
Oelwein’s defense made a crucial stop late in the fourth quarter, getting the offense back on the field with 2:35 left in the game. One play later New Hampton scooped up a fumble on Oelwein’s 11 yard line.
Oelwein coaches urged on their defense. There was still a chance, the game was not over, they just needed to get the ball back.
New Hampton running back Avery Throndson dove forward to the Oelwein 7-yard line on first down.
On second down, the Huskies broke through the left side of New Hampton’s line and caught Throndson in the backfield and senior Jonathan Buehler jumped on the fumble. With roughly 1:30 left in the game, Oelwein had a chance.
New Hampton, however, kept the Huskies running game bottled up. King drilled a fourth-down pass up the middle that landed in both Voshell and a defender’s hands, falling incomplete to end the game.
Oelwein and New Hampton are now both 2-4 for the season.
New Hampton finished with 164 rushing yards to Oelwein’s 158. The Chickasaws had 83 passing yards. Oelwein had none.
UP NEXT: Oelwein will host another Class 2A District 4 member, Crestwood (2-3), at 7:30 p.m. Friday. New Hampton will host Independence